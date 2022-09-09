Projecting the 2022-23 Illinois basketball season
Monday, Nov. 7
vs. Eastern Illinois
The hope in Charleston is Marty Simmons can turn the Panthers around, but that won’t start with a win in Champaign.
Final score: Illinois, 92-69
Illini record: 1-0
Friday, Nov. 11
vs. Kansas City
The ‘Roos have more newcomers than the Illini, but the talent scale tips way in Illinois’ favor.
Final score: Illinois, 88-64
Illini record: 2-0
Monday, Nov. 14
vs. Monmouth
A trip to C-U will give the Hawks a taste of what life will be like now that they’re in the CAA (think losses).
Final score: Illinois, 87-61
Illini record: 3-0
Friday, Nov. 18
vs. UCLA
Veteran guards Tyger Campbell and Jaime Jaquez Jr. give the Bruins the edge in this Las Vegas showdown.
Final score: UCLA, 80-75
Illini record: 3-1
Sunday, Nov. 20
vs. Baylor or Virginia
Don’t see Virginia knocking off Baylor, so the Illini are the lucky ones that get drug into a slog with the ‘Hoos in Las Vegas.
Final score: Virginia, 61-59
Illini record: 3-2
Friday, Nov. 25
vs. Lindenwood
The Lions’ return to State Farm Center as a D-I program won’t go any better than their last visit in 2019.
Final score: Illinois, 112-70
Illini record: 4-2
Tuesday, Nov. 29
vs. Syracuse
Mark this down as a potential “Luke Goode gets hot” game against Jim Boeheim’s 2-3 zone in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
Final score: Illinois, 81-71
Illini record: 5-2
Friday, Dec. 2
at Maryland
Illinois is banking on the Terps still trying to figure out life in the Kevin Willard era in both teams’ Big Ten opener .
Final score: Illinois, 75-72
Illini record: 6-2 (1-0 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Dec. 6
vs. Texas
A bit (and just a bit) more roster stability for Texas might deliver the season everyone thought would happen last winter.
Final score: Texas, 77-74
Illini record: 6-3
Saturday, Dec. 10
vs. Penn State
There are 18 Big Ten games after this one, but a 2-0 start is the right way to try to defend a league title.
Final score: Illinois, 84-74
Illini record: 7-3 (2-0 Big Ten)
Saturday, Dec. 17
vs. Alabama A&M
The Bulldogs made a coaching change after last year’s 12-18 disappointment, but it won’t matter.
Final score: Illinois, 96-79
Illini record: 8-3
Thursday, Dec. 22
vs. Missouri
Definitely weird that the Illini and Tigers can barely put a starting five together with Braggin’ Rights experience
Final score: Illinois, 81-71
Illini record: 9-3
Thursday, Dec. 29
vs. Bethune-Cookman
Illini roll in second-ever meeting against Wildcats.
Final score: Illinois, 92-68
Illini record: 10-3
Wednesday, Jan. 4
at Northwestern
Illini continue their dominance against in-state foe.
Final score: Illinois, 82-71
Illini record: 11-3 (3-0 Big Ten)
Saturday, Jan. 7
vs. Wisconsin
Who will Illinois fans direct their boos toward since Brad Davison exhausted his eligibility?
Final score: Illinois, 72-65
Illini record: 12-3 (4-0 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Jan. 10
at Nebraska
Brad Underwood doesn’t take it easy on wine buddy Fred Hoiberg.
Final score: Illinois, 83-70
Illini record: 13-3 (5-0 Big Ten)
Friday, Jan. 13
vs. Michigan State
This game actually won’t end well for Illinois.
Final score: Michigan State, 76-71
Illini record: 13-4 (5-1 Big Ten)
Monday, Jan. 16
at Minnesota
Cross your fingers for decent weather leaving Minneapolis.
Final score: Illinois, 77-69
Illini record: 14-4 (6-1 Big Ten)
Thursday, Jan. 19
vs. Indiana
Trayce Jackson-Davis thrives with Kofi Cockburn not around.
Final score: Indiana, 76-72
Illini record: 14-5 (6-2 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Jan. 24
vs. Ohio State
No E.J. Liddell and no Malaki Branham means the Illini get redemption after last year’s home loss to the Buckeyes.
Final score: Illinois, 80-74
Illini record: 15-5 (7-2 Big Ten)
Saturday, Jan. 28
at Wisconsin
The Badgers shouldn’t be as good as they’ll likely be at this point of the season, but it’s just the way of the Big Ten.
Final score: Wisconsin, 68-65
Illini record: 15-6 (7-3 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Jan. 31
vs. Nebraska
There’s just nothing all that worrisome about anyone the Huskers will trot out on Lou Henson Court.
Final score: Illinois, 90-74
Illini record: 16-6 (8-3 Big Ten)
Saturday, Feb. 4
at Iowa
Will this rivalry still be heated without Da’Monte Williams or Connor McCaffery around?
Final score: Illinois, 73-70
Illini record: 17-6 (9-3 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Feb. 7
vs. Minnesota
This won’t go down as a “good” loss, but sometimes guys like Jamison Battle and Dawson Garcia just go off.
Final score: Minnesota, 82-80.
Illini record: 17-7 (9-4 Big Ten)
Saturday, Feb. 11
vs. Rutgers
Found him ... the Scarlet Knights’ Paul Mulcahy now occupies the Jordan Bohannon/Davison space in the Big Ten.
Final score: Illinois, 79-72
Illini record: 18-7 (10-4 Big Ten)
Tuesday, Feb. 14
at Penn State
Hard not to imagine the Bryce Jordan Center’s upper deck not being curtained off for this game (or any other this year).
Final score: Illinois, 75-69
Illini record: 19-7 (11-4 Big Ten)
Saturday, Feb. 18
at Indiana
The Illinois-Indiana rivalry is going to be a thing again now that both teams are good/relevant. And that’s long overdue.
Final score: Indiana, 77-73
Illini record: 19-8 (11-5 Big Ten)
Thursday, Feb. 23
vs. Northwestern
Might be time to start thinking about life after Chris Collins if the Wildcats struggle as much as expected this year.
Final score: Illinois, 80-69
Illini record: 20-8 (12-5 Big Ten)
Sunday, Feb. 26
at Ohio State
Underwood’s teams have shown an affinity for late-season road wins in the last several years.
Final score: Illinois, 75-73.
Illini record: 21-8 (13-5 Big Ten)
Thursday, March 2
vs. Michigan
Hunter Dickinson has to be just as thrilled as Jackson-Davis that he won’t have to face Cockburn again this year.
Final score: Michigan, 83-79
Illini record: 21-9 (13-6 Big Ten)
Sunday, March 5
at Purdue
Will a 14-6 conference record be enough to secure a second straight Big Ten title? Either way, it’s an impressive road win.
Final score: Illinois, 78-74
Illini record: 22-9 (14-6 Big Ten)
