Projecting the field
The start of the college football season for Big Ten teams is less than three weeks away. With that in mind, Sports Editor MATT DANIELS puts forth his best effort on trying to predict how all 14 programs will fare in 2019 (feel free to let him know how bad he did in December via email at mdaniels@news-gazette.com):
Illinois
Predicted record: 5-7 (2-7 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Akron Illinois
Sept. 7 at UConn Illinois
Sept. 14 vs. Eastern Michigan Illinois
Sept. 21 vs. Nebraska Nebraska
Oct. 5 at Minnesota Minnesota
Oct. 12 vs. Michigan Michigan
Oct. 19 vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin
Oct. 26 at Purdue Illinois
Nov. 2 vs. Rutgers Illinois
Nov. 9 at Michigan State Michigan State
Nov. 23 at Iowa Iowa
Nov. 30 vs. Northwestern Northwestern
Breaking it down
➜Any bowl hopes for Lovie Smith and his program rests on a 3-0 nonconference record. The Illini do just enough to achieve that early goal.
➜A close loss at Minnesota on the Gophers’ homecoming leaves the Illini at 3-2 heading into two difficult home games (Michigan, Wisconsin).
➜Surprising win at Purdue is followed up by a home win against lowly Rutgers, but no bowl trip after three straight losses to end season.
Indiana
Predicted record: 4-8 (1-8 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Ball State, at Indianapolis Indiana
Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Illinois Indiana
Sept. 14 vs. Ohio State Ohio State
Sept. 21 vs. UConn Indiana
Sept. 28 at Michigan State Michigan State
Oct. 12 vs. Rutgers Indiana
Oct. 19 at Maryland Maryland
Oct. 26 at Nebraska Nebraska
Nov. 2 vs. Northwestern Northwestern
Nov. 16 at Penn State Penn State
Nov. 23 vs. Michigan Michigan
Nov. 30 at Purdue Purdue
Breaking it down
➜It’s very possible the Hoosiers go 3-0 in nonconference play. But other than that, it’s hard to write in confident wins the rest of the way.
➜Quarterback Peyton Ramsey returns after throwing for 2,875 yards, but he’ll need to trim his 13 interceptions thrown from a year ago.
➜If the Big Ten ever realigns its divisions, chances are the Hoosiers would opt for different foes. Just look at their November slate. Yikes.
Iowa
Predicted record: 8-4 (6-3 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Miami (Ohio) Iowa
Sept. 7 vs. Rutgers Iowa
Sept. 14 at Iowa State Iowa State
Sept. 28 vs. Middle Tennessee Iowa
Oct. 5 at Michigan Michigan
Oct. 12 vs. Penn State Iowa
Oct. 19 vs. Purdue Iowa
Oct. 26 at Northwestern Northwestern
Nov. 9 at Wisconsin Wisconsin
Nov. 16 vs. Minnesota Iowa
Nov. 23 vs. Illinois Iowa
Nov. 29 at Nebraska Iowa
Breaking it down
➜If the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State in Ames for the annual Cy-Hawk Trophy, then that would make for a doozy of a matchup on Oct. 5 at Michigan.
➜The Big Ten road slate isn’t easy at all for Kirk Ferentz and his program. At all. But the Hawkeyes win in Nebraska, you heard it here first.
➜Overall, this seems like a typical Iowa season during the Ferentz regime. Nothing great. Nothing subpar. Just consistent. Hello, Outback Bowl.
Maryland
Predicted record: 4-8 (2-7 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Howard Maryland
Sept. 7 vs. Syracuse Syracuse
Sept. 14 at Temple Maryland
Sept. 27 vs. Penn State Penn State
Oct. 5 at Rutgers Maryland
Oct. 12 at Purdue Purdue
Oct. 19 vs. Indiana Maryland
Oct. 26 at Minnesota Minnesota
Nov. 2 vs. Michigan Michigan
Nov. 9 at Ohio State Ohio State
Nov. 23 vs. Nebraska Nebraska
Nov. 30 at Michigan State Michigan State
Breaking it down
➜The Mike Locksley era begins with a win. Albeit against an FCS school that went 4-6 last season. Syracuse, though, poses a different test in Week 2.
➜The seesaw of a new coaching staff mirrors the first seven games for the Terrapins, who offer their fans a glimmer of bowl hope by late October.
➜Even with running back Anthony McFarland back, the final stretch of games is difficult, to say the least, denying Maryland a shot at a bowl.
Michigan
Predicted record: 11-1 (8-1 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Middle Tennessee Michigan
Sept. 7 vs. Army Michigan
Sept. 21 at Wisconsin Michigan
Sept. 28 vs. Rutgers Michigan
Oct. 5 vs. Iowa Michigan
Oct. 12 at Illinois Michigan
Oct. 19 at Penn State Michigan
Oct. 26 vs. Notre Dame Michigan
Nov. 2 at Maryland Michigan
Nov. 16 vs. Michigan State Michigan
Nov. 23 at Indiana Michigan
Nov. 30 vs. Ohio State Ohio State
Breaking it down
➜So close to a perfect regular season. Until new Ohio State coach Ryan Day keeps the Buckeyes’ recent dominance in the series intact.
➜The win that vaults Michigan into the College Football Playoff picture — and potentially Shea Patterson into the Heisman discussion — happens against Notre Dame in late October.
➜Don’t sleep on Army, though, in the second game. The Black Knights’ triple option could cause some frustration.
Michigan State
Predicted record: 10-2 (7-2 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 30 vs. Tulsa Michigan St.
Sept. 7 vs. W. Michigan Michigan St.
Sept. 14 vs. Arizona St. Michigan St.
Sept. 21 at Northwestern Michigan St.
Sept. 28 vs. Indiana Michigan St.
Oct. 5 at Ohio State Ohio State
Oct. 12 at Wisconsin Michigan St.
Oct. 26 vs. Penn State Michigan St.
Nov. 9 vs. Illinois Michigan St.
Nov. 16 at Michigan Michigan
Nov. 23 at Rutgers Michigan St.
Nov. 30 vs. Maryland Michigan St.
Breaking it down
➜No shame for Mark Dantonio’s program in losing to the two best teams in the Big Ten this season — Ohio State and Michigan — on the road.
➜How can the Spartans reach their sixth season with at least 10 wins this decade? Their defense, led by stud defensive end Kenny Willekes.
➜By routing Rutgers and Maryland after letdown loss at Michigan, Sparty secures spot in notable New Year’s Day bowl game.
Minnesota
Predicted record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 29 vs. S. Dakota State Minnesota
Sept. 7 at Fresno State Fresno State
Sept. 14 vs. Ga. Southern Minnesota
Sept. 28 at Purdue Purdue
Oct. 5 vs. Illinois Minnesota
Oct. 12 vs. Nebraska Nebraska
Oct. 19 at Rutgers Minnesota
Oct. 26 vs. Maryland Minnesota
Nov. 9 vs. Penn State Penn State
Nov. 16 at Iowa Iowa
Nov. 23 at Northwestern Minnesota
Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin
Breaking it down
➜Tyler Johnson is arguably the Big Ten’s most underrated receiver, especially with guys like Tanner Morgan and Zack Annexstad throwing to him.
➜The nonconference schedule isn’t overwhelming, but a win at Fresno State is no lock. Neither is a home game against Georgia Southern.
➜Despite slipping up against the better Big Ten teams on their schedule, P.J. Fleck rows the boat just enough to get the Gophers back into a bowl game.
Nebraska
Predicted record: 7-5 (4-5 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. South Alabama Nebraska
Sept. 7 at Colorado Nebraska
Sept. 14 vs. Northern Illinois Nebraska
Sept. 21 at Illinois Nebraska
Sept. 28 vs. Ohio State Ohio State
Oct. 5 vs. Northwestern Northwestern
Oct. 12 at Minnesota Nebraska
Oct. 26 vs. Indiana Nebraska
Nov. 2 at Purdue Purdue
Nov. 16 vs. Wisconsin Wisconsin
Nov. 23 at Maryland Nebraska
Nov. 29 vs. Iowa Iowa
Breaking it down
➜Pump the brakes just a bit on the Cornhuskers winning the Big Ten West. Quarterback Adrian Martinez is talented, but the defense is suspect.
➜Can’t imagine a more jacked-up atmosphere than if Nebraska is still unbeaten when Ohio State visits Lincoln on the final Saturday in September.
➜Purdue, under Jeff Brohm, always seems to pull out a win at Ross-Ade Stadium when it’s least expected. Count on the Boilermakers winning Nov. 2.
Northwestern
Predicted record: 7-5 (5-4 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 at Stanford Stanford
Sept. 14 vs. UNLV Northwestern
Sept. 21 vs. Michigan St. Michigan St.
Sept. 28 at Wisconsin Wisconsin
Oct. 5 at Nebraska Northwestern
Oct. 18 vs. Ohio State Ohio State
Oct. 26 vs. Iowa Northwestern
Nov. 2 at Indiana Northwestern
Nov. 9 vs. Purdue Northwestern
Nov. 16 vs. UMass Northwestern
Nov. 23 vs. Minnesota Minnesota
Nov. 30 at Illinois Northwestern
Breaking it down
➜Tough, tough opener for the Wildcats. Good to see a Power 5 team on the nonconference docket, but winning at Stanford will be difficult.
➜Have a feeling quarterback Hunter Johnson, formerly of Clemson, eventually finds his stride. Hence, the four-game win streak late in the season.
➜These Wildcats won’t play again in the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis, but after a brutal schedule to start the season, they garner another bowl bid.
Ohio State
Predicted record: 12-0 (9-0 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Florida Atlantic Ohio State
Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati Ohio State
Sept. 14 at Indiana Ohio State
Sept. 21 vs. Miami (Ohio) Ohio State
Sept. 28 at Nebraska Ohio State
Oct. 5 vs. Michigan State Ohio State
Oct. 18 at Northwestern Ohio State
Oct. 26 vs. Wisconsin Ohio State
Nov. 9 vs. Maryland Ohio State
Nov. 16 at Rutgers Ohio State
Nov. 23 vs. Penn State Ohio State
Nov. 30 at Michigan Ohio State
Breaking it down
➜Jim Delany heads into retirement with a Big Ten team back in the College Football Playoff. No way the committee can deny an unbeaten Ohio State team.
➜Georgia transfer Justin Fields has yet to play a game with the Buckeyes, but the former five-star quarterback fits well in their offense.
➜What team has the best chance to knock Ohio State from its perch atop the Big Ten? Try Penn State on Nov. 23, potentially a trap game before The Game.
Penn State
Predicted record: 8-4 (5-4 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 31 vs. Idaho Penn State
Sept. 7 vs. Buffalo Penn State
Sept. 14 vs. Pittsburgh Penn State
Sept. 27 at Maryland Penn State
Oct. 5 vs. Purdue Penn State
Oct. 12 at Iowa Iowa
Oct. 19 vs. Michigan Michigan
Oct. 26 at Michigan St. Michigan St.
Nov. 9 at Minnesota Penn State
Nov. 16 vs. Indiana Penn State
Nov. 23 at Ohio State Ohio State
Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers Penn State
Breaking it down
➜Not too difficult a schedule through the first five games for either Sean Clifford or Will Levis to get used to being the starting quarterback.
➜But then it ramps up. Big time. The Nittany Lions might not get that sixth win needed for bowl eligibility until the calendar hits November.
➜Playing at Beaver Stadium is never easy. Just ask Ohio State, circa 2016. Penn State has a chance to ruin both Michigan and Michigan State’s season.
Purdue
Predicted record: 6-6 (4-5 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 30 at Nevada Purdue
Sept. 7 vs. Vanderbilt Purdue
Sept. 14 vs. TCU TCU
Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota Purdue
Oct. 5 at Penn State Penn State
Oct. 12 vs. Maryland Purdue
Oct. 19 at Iowa Iowa
Oct. 26 vs. Illinois Illinois
Nov. 2 vs. Nebraska Purdue
Nov. 9 at Northwestern Northwestern
Nov. 23 at Wisconsin Wisconsin
Nov. 30 vs. Indiana Purdue
Breaking it down
➜Kudos for the nonconference schedule the Boilermakers put together. But don’t be surprised if Jeff Brohm’s team is 0-3 entering Big Ten play.
➜Expect a thrill-a-minute game when Nebraska visits Ross-Ade Stadium. And plenty of touchdowns from dynamic receiver Rondale Moore.
➜For the third straight season, Purdue’s bowl fates will rest on a win against rival Indiana in the Old Oaken Bucket Game. Go with the Boilermakers.
Rutgers
Predicted record: 2-10 (0-9 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 30 vs. UMass Rutgers
Sept. 7 at Iowa Iowa
Sept. 21 vs. Boston College BC
Sept. 28 at Michigan Michigan
Oct. 5 vs. Maryland Maryland
Oct. 12 at Indiana Indiana
Oct. 19 vs. Minnesota Minnesota
Oct. 26 vs. Liberty Rutgers
Nov. 2 at Illinois Illinois
Nov. 16 vs. Ohio State Ohio State
Nov. 23 vs. Michigan St. Michigan St.
Nov. 30 at Penn State Penn State
Breaking it down
➜Chris Ash is likely coaching for his job. The fourth-year Rutgers coach is only 7-29 with the Scarlet Knights, and this year looks bleak.
➜Pencil in wins against UMass and Liberty, and that is actually an improvement from last year’s 1-11 ledger that Rutgers sported.
➜If the struggles ensue like many are predicting, have to wonder if Ash will be Rutgers’ coach when the Scarlet Knights visit Champaign on Nov. 2.
Wisconsin
Predicted record: 9-3 (6-3 Big Ten)
DATE OPPONENT PICK
Aug. 30 at South Florida Wisconsin
Sept. 7 vs. C. Michigan Wisconsin
Sept. 21 vs. Michigan Michigan
Sept. 28 vs. Northwestern Wisconsin
Oct. 5 vs. Kent State Wisconsin
Oct. 12 vs. Michigan St. Michigan St.
Oct. 19 at Illinois Wisconsin
Oct. 26 at Ohio State Ohio State
Nov. 9 vs. Iowa Wisconsin
Nov. 16 at Nebraska Wisconsin
Nov. 23 vs. Purdue Wisconsin
Nov. 30 at Minnesota Wisconsin
Breaking it down
➜What do Big Ten fans do on Dec. 7? Root for a Wisconsin upset of Ohio State in the Big Ten title game or root for Ohio State to clinch a playoff spot? Ponder.
➜No one has a tougher crossover schedule with the Big Ten East than the Badgers. If Jonathan Taylor gets going, though, Bucky could pull an upset.
➜The schedule is daunting and the starting quarterback is uncertain, but Wisconsin will rely on its offensive line to pave the way come November.