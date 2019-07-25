CHAMPAIGN — Pryce Punkay has already heard from a few Division II and Division III basketball programs.
Even took a visit to Elmhurst College. Basketball after high school is the goal for the rising Champaign Central senior, and he can improve his stock even further during his final season with the Maroons.
Punkay’s invitation to the NCAA College Basketball Academy could open a few new doors, too. The 6-foot-3 guard got his time at the camp underway Tuesday at Illinois and was able to show off his full complement of skills once the game action started at the ARC, Ubben Basketball Complex and State Farm Center.
“Except for the schedule we got, I didn’t know what to expect,” Punkay said about the inaugural NCAA academy. “Once I got into the flow of things with drills and stuff, a lot of stuff is similar to a lot of other camps I’ve been to. I was able to fit right in.”
Punkay fit it on the court in five-on-five play, too. Known as a shooter given he made a Central record 96 three-pointers last season at a 43.8 percent clip, Punkay got hot late from beyond the arc in his Tuesday night game at Ubben. Earlier in the game, though, he was relentless in pursuing offensive rebounds and racked up some second-chance points.
“You definitely have to try to separate yourself from the others,” Punkay said. “Crashing the boards hard is a thing the coaches told me to try to do because college coaches look for that. I’ve been able to show off my shooting ability and also, I think, some of the little things like talking a lot, communicating and being a good leader, being a good teammate and being in the right position defensively and taking charges. Little things like that.”
Punkay is one of 20 players from the state of Illinois participating in the first session of the academy that wraps up Thursday with a slate of nine morning games. He’s also the only local athlete playing, with Mahomet-Seymour’s Grant Coleman set to participate in the second session that starts Friday.
“I was really blessed to be invited,” Punkay said. “I’m just real happy to be a part of the very first one, too. Ten years down the road when they’re doing these, they’ll be talking about this class that came through as the first one ever.”
Central coach Jeff Finke sees the academy as nothing but a positive for Punkay. That his senior guard is playing games on the Illinois campus is simply icing on the cake given he can — and has — gotten out to see him play.
“I think so far from what I’ve seen and heard, the NCAA has done a great job of educating them and running them through drills,” Finke said. “To play against good players and to be coached by other coaches is always a great opportunity. ... We were excited that he got invited. There’s nothing negative about it.”
Punkay’s focus for the final day of the academy is to keep playing his game. His coaches have prompted him to keep shooting and to keep leading on the court.
“I just want to keep playing strong,” Punkay said. “I want to try to be really consistent with everything I do. If I can show consistency playing at a high level, that would be a good thing to do.”
Simply the opportunity to be seen is a benefit for Punkay and his future basketball career. The college coaches that made the trip to Champaign to evaluate prospects has mostly trended toward low- and mid-major Division I programs.
“He’s really been working off the ball more,” Finke said. “He’s always been comfortable with the ball and catching and shooting, which is his bread and butter. He’s a lot more athletic than people probably thought a year ago when he was pretty much an unknown.
“I think he’ll just continue to improve. There are a lot of schools at a lot of different levels that can use 6-3 guys that can make shots.”
Finke said Punkay’s recruitment would probably be predicated on his senior season with the Maroons. Punkay didn’t really fully pursue the AAU path until this spring.
“What we talked about in his postseason meeting with his parents was gaining strength, working on athleticism and making sure he could guard guys around his size,” Finke said. “Our hope is he’ll have another good year playing with our team playing another good schedule around the state.”