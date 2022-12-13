WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Ryan Walters, who turned Illinois into a defensive dynamo as coordinator, has been hired as Purdue's head football coach.
The school made the announcement this morning.
"We are thrilled for Coach Ryan Walters and his family to join us here at Purdue University," Purdue athletic director Mike Bobinski said in the official release. "From an early point in the search process, Coach Walters stood out because of the energy, passion and intelligence he displayed as a defensive coordinator in both the Big Ten Conference and Southeastern Conference. His meteoric rise in the coaching profession is in large part due to his unique ability to connect with his student-athletes as both a coach and mentor.
"With that in mind, we look forward to the culture and atmosphere of success he and his staff will instill in and around our football program, and we see him as a perfect fit for our University and this community. Please join me in welcoming Ryan, his wife Tara, and their two sons, Aaron and Cason, to West Lafayette."
The Illini were ranked No. 1 nationally in scoring defense, a key reason for a turnaround season that saw Illinois go 8-4 and reach the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Walters, 36, was a finalist for the Broyles Award this season, given to the top assistant coach in the country. He'll replace Jeff Brohm, who left Purdue for Louisville after leading the Boilermakers to a Big Ten West title. The new Purdue coach is now the fourth-youngest FBS coach behind only 32-year-old Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), 35-year-old Kane Wommack (South Alabama) and 36-year-old Dan Lanning (Oregon).
"I am incredibly humbled and honored to serve as the head football coach at Purdue University," Walters said in the release. "I am grateful to Director of Athletics Mike Bobinski and to President (Mitch) Daniels for this incredible opportunity. Purdue is a world-class university, and our football program will pursue the same excellence exhibited across our campus. My wife Tara and I, along with our boys, are beyond excited to join the Purdue and West Lafayette communities. Boiler Up!"
Walters was hired by Bret Bielema ahead of the 2021 season, and quickly received a contract extension that made him the first $1 million coordinator at Illinois.
Walters inherited an Illini defense that ranked 97th nationally in scoring defense (34.9 points per game) and 114th in yards allowed per game (466.8) in the 2020 season. His first season in Champaign saw the Illinois defense rise to 29th and 49th, respectively, in those metrics giving up 21.9 points and 367 yards per game. This season featured further growth, with the Illini ranking No. 1 in scoring defense (12.3 ppg) and second in total defense (263.8 ypg).
Bielema doesn't necessarily have to go outside the program to replace Walters. Two in-house options could be associate head coach/outside linebackers coach Kevin Kane or inside linebackers coach Andy Buh. Kane was previously a defensive coordinator at SMU from 2018-20 and Northern Illinois from 2016-17. Buh was the defensive coordinator at Rutgers in 2019, Maryland from 2016-18, California in 2013, Nevada from 2010-11 and co-defensive coordinator at Stanford from 2008-09.