ARCOLA — Trailing 21-6 heading into the final quarter of Saturday’s Class 1A quarterfinal playoff game versus Central A&M at Thomas-Bradford Field, Arcola found itself in a situation it had not faced in a while: losing in a game by 15-plus points.
It hadn’t happened since a 56-34 defeat versus Class 3A quarterfinalist Reed-Custer back on Sept. 3.
So the fifth-seeded Purple Riders mounted a comeback versus the ninth-seeded Raiders, scoring twice in 20 seconds to climb within two points.
That was as close as they would get, as the final two Arcola drives ended in an interception by Dalton Nichols and a fumble recovery by Lane Whitney. The Purple Riders fell 21-19, dashing their dreams of a state title and snapping their nine-game win streak.
“We had our opportunities and didn’t capitalize,” Arcola coach Nick Lindsey said. “It was one of those things where it was tough to sustain drives. They got a couple of guys on defense that are really good, and their defense plays fast. I tip my cap to them. They are a great team. We just didn’t play our best game.”
Arcola (9-3) entered the game with a plus-17 turnover margin but had three turnovers in this game compared to one for the Raiders (9-3), who will host Carrollton in the Class 1A semifinals.
The Purple Riders, who were hoping for their first semifinal appearances since winning the Class 1A title in 2015, were down 15 points after Central A&M completed a 40-yard touchdown pass from Drew Damery to Nichols on fourth-and-16 with 2 minutes, 37 seconds left in the third quarter.
“It was much like we expected,” Raiders coach Brent Weakly said. “We talked as a staff, and it was a coin-flip game. Two really good teams and two really good programs history-wise.”
Arcola picked up a first down on fourth-and-2 from the Raiders’ 34 as senior quarterback Beau Edwards completed a 3-yard pass to Michael Gauna and kept the drive alive. After a personal foul on the Raiders and a 12-yard run by Edwards, senior running back Jed Jones bullied his way into the end zone from five yards out. The extra point was just wide, but Arcola trailed just 21-12.
The Purple Riders then recovered an onside kick. Two plays later, Edwards hit junior Austin Kutz in the end zone with a 43-yard touchdown toss. That pulled Arcola within two points with 8:50 remaining, but it’d ultimately cap the day’s scoring.
Arcola struck first with an Edwards 60-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter, but Central A&M crafted a 14-6 edge prior to halftime.
“We made a few dumb mistakes that put us down early, but their secondary was really good,” said Edwards, who ran for 120 yards on 14 carries. “I was really proud of the way we played all season. I don’t think anyone expected us to make it this far. ... I am proud of our team.”
Arcola made its seventh straight trip to the playoffs and reached the quarterfinals for the second straight full season.
“We had some big plays on third or fourth downs that didn’t go our way,” said Lindsey, whose team posted its best record since 2015. “Our kids didn’t quit, and that means the world to me.”