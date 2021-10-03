Coleman Hawkins could be in line for a substantially bigger role as a sophomore. Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the 6-foot-10 forward Friday at Illinois’ media day:
What growth have you seen in your game?
Definitely just being a more consistent and confident shooter. I think my confidence level has gone up a ton. Better handler. Coming off ball screens. Being able to be position-less. That’s what I’ve really been working on, and I think that’s been present throughout the past couple practices and workouts we had.
What does Brad Underwood’s belief in you this season mean?
I think that has to go in with my confidence just knowing what he’s said about me and the high praises he’s been having. That’s my head coach. Knowing that his trust is in me and my trust is in him allows me to go out and do the things I know I’m capable of doing. It just gives me extra confidence, really.
You gained 25 pounds this offseason. How has that helped?
I feel stronger and just feel more balanced. I feel like I’m capable, if I have to, turning my back to the basket and backing somebody down. I definitely think if I hadn’t gained this weight, I’d honestly be more one-dimensional. I think I’d be more of just a shooter. I think I’m more versatile now with this added weight.