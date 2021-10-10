Trent Frazier has been a part of the Illinois rebuild under Brad Underwood since its inception. Beat writer Scott Richey caught up with the super-senior guard heading into the 2021-22 season:
What excites you the most about this season?
Being back in (State Farm Center) with a full arena. The Orange Krush. That is the one thing that I love about playing in here is having the Orange Krush behind our backs and just having this place at max capacity. I’m very excited, obviously, to suit up one more time again.
How far do you feel like you’ve come the last four years with Da’Monte Williams?
We came far. I’m so ecstatic to be a part of this program and to be a part of the change to help build this program to a winning program and to get it back on the map. It’s been an honor playing beside Da’Monte. We’ve been here since day one. We know how it’s been. I’m just excited to continue to build this program and make sure it’s headed in the right direction.
What have you learned about yourself?
Sacrifice. Obviously, being one of those guys that can score the ball coming in as a freshman, as our team got better, we got those type of guys — those dudes on this team — that could help us change this program and win more games. I decided to figure out what else I could do to help my team win. Sacrifice is one of the huge things I’ve brought into my game, and I take pride in that.
How did you and Alfonso Plummer end up as roommates?
I kind of wanted to be with someone older, so I decided to room with Plummer. Obviously, him being a new guy, I wanted to take him in and show him the ropes, see how everything was and make him feel comfortable. That’s my best friend. We hang out 24/7. I’m excited to have him be a part of this family.