The Mahomet-Seymour senior and Unity senior dropped by The News-Gazette's office to further celebrate their IHSA state title wins two days earlier:
Mateo Casillas
Mahomet-Seymour senior
Class 2A 195-pound state champion; Bulldogs’ first boys’ individual state champion since Andrew Brewer in 2009
You found yourself at a loss for words Saturday inside State Farm Center, immediately after winning your championship. Has it hit you now, what you accomplished?
“It kind of has, a little bit. Waking up and seeing the bracket (that each weight-class champion receives) in the living room, it’s kind of surreal. It’s kind of a ‘wow’ moment. Just to know that everything I’ve worked hard for and everything I’ve worked for this year, I’ve achieved it.”
Did you indulge in a big meal afterward?
“We definitely had a big post-wrestling meal at my house. We had friends and family come over and hang out and just talk about the whole day, talk about the tournament. (We had) Sloppy Joes, barbecue. We make homemade tortilla chips. Little bit of everything, little hodgepodge.”
Who was most excited about your state championship, besides you?
“I’d definitely say my coaches, and I’d definitely say my family and everyone in that box in our suite (at State Farm Center). I saw, and I’m sure everyone else in the whole State Farm Center saw, but that whole suite just exploded with excitement and joy. It was crazy. It really was.”
You’ll head to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville later this year to start a college baseball career. How quickly do you turn around and start gearing up for your senior baseball season at M-S?
“Hopefully, I get until this Saturday for wrestling (at Class 2A dual-team state), but then right after this Saturday we’re going right into baseball on Monday. We go on a spring break trip, so we’ve got to get ready and in baseball shape, as weird as it sounds. Get the arm in shape and get ready to roll for baseball.”
Is your state championship already up on the wall of fame in the M-S wrestling room?
“It was definitely something that the teammates were joking around (about). They were like, ‘Why isn’t your name up there already?’ I was like, ‘It’ll take a little bit of time.’ I know Coach (Rob) Ledin does a really good job, and he’ll try to go as quick as he can.”
Nick Nosler
Unity senior Class 1A 195-pound state champion; Rockets’ first boys’ individual state champion since Juan Molina in 1991
You said Saturday that you didn’t think your accomplishment would begin sinking in until later. Has it happened yet?
“It hit (Sunday), when I woke up and I saw that bracket board just sitting in my room. And then I got to see it, and it felt pretty great.”
Did you indulge in a big meal afterward?
“I didn’t really cut weight a lot, so I don’t really know. I just ate a bowl of cereal in the morning — Cinnamon Toast Crunch. ... I went over to a friend’s house (after the state final), had some pizza and stayed until about like 10, and then I left and went to bed.”
Who was most excited about your state championship, besides you?
“I’d say probably (Unity coach Logan) Patton. He was pretty excited. He didn’t really jump up and down, but he gave me a hug.”
You’ll head to Southern Illinois-Edwardsville later this year to start a college wrestling career. Besides your state title, what’s the highlight of your Unity wrestling tenure?
“Probably getting third at (Class 1A) team state my freshman year, with all my friends. Just because my friends were with me, my team. It was a pretty great thing.”
How are you feeling about having your state title immortalized on the Unity wrestling room’s wall of fame?
“I’m pretty excited. I had a second place up there. First seems a lot better than second.”