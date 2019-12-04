vbhui
Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette Illinois' Jacqueline Quade (7) slaps hands with fans in a NCAA Volleyball Match at Huff Hall in Champaign on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior Jacqueline Quade was named First Team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season Wednesday. The Illini outside hitter was one of 18 First Team selections. Senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming also earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors.

Quade led Illinois with 474 kills this season. The 6-foot-2 Fort Wayne, Ind., native also set a new career high with 255 digs and finished the regular season with 50 blocks and 43 aces.

Fleming's Second Team All-Big Ten honor was also her second straight, after she earned the same in 2018 in her first season at Illinois. The 6-4 middle blocker out of San Jose, Calif., played with a torn meniscus the majority of this season but set an Illini career high with 278 kills to go with 117 blocks and 24 aces.

Illinois setter Diana Brown was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The 6-foot redshirt freshman out of Columbus, Ohio, had 1,241 assists, 264 digs, 56 blocks, 54 kills and 18 aces during the 2019 regular season. Also, redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince was named the Illini's Sportsmanship Honoree.

Wisconsin junior middle blocker Dana Rettke, the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Badgers also had the Setter of the Year in junior Sydney Hilley. Wisconin's Kelly Sheffield (media) also split the Coach of the Year award with Penn State's Russ Rose (coaches).

Penn State senior libero Kendall White was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik rounded out the individual honors by taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Year.

2019 All-Big Ten

First Team

Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois

Katie Myers, So., Maryland

Paige Jones, So., Michigan*

Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan

CC McGraw, So., Minnesota

Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*

Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota

Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska

Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*

Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska

Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*

Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*

Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*

Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*

Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue

Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*

Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin

Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*

*unanimous selection

Second Team

Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois

Breana Edwards, So., Indiana

Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan

Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota

Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota

Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern

Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State

Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State

Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue

Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin

Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin

Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin

 All-Freshman Team

Diana Brown, Illinois

May Pertofsky, Michigan

Jessica Robinson, Michigan

Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska

Madi Kubik, Nebraska

Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern

Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State

Kylie Murr, Ohio State

Sportsmanship Honorees

Beth Prince, Sr., Illinois

Meaghan Koors, Sr., Indiana

Brie Orr, Jr., Iowa

Taylor Smith, Sr., Maryland

Sydney Wetterstrom, Sr., Michigan

Sam McLean, Sr., Michigan State

Lauren Litzau, Sr., Minnesota

Anezka Szabo, So., Nebraska

Emily Ehman, Sr., Northwestern

Bia Rodrigues-Franklin, Sr., Ohio State

Emily Sciorra, Sr., Penn State

Jael Johnson, So., Purdue

Jasmine Stackhouse, Sr., Rutgers

M.E. Dodge, Sr., Wisconsin

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

College/Prep Sports Reporter

