CHAMPAIGN — Illinois senior Jacqueline Quade was named First Team All-Big Ten for the second consecutive season Wednesday. The Illini outside hitter was one of 18 First Team selections. Senior middle blocker Ashlyn Fleming also earned Second Team All-Big Ten honors.
Quade led Illinois with 474 kills this season. The 6-foot-2 Fort Wayne, Ind., native also set a new career high with 255 digs and finished the regular season with 50 blocks and 43 aces.
Fleming's Second Team All-Big Ten honor was also her second straight, after she earned the same in 2018 in her first season at Illinois. The 6-4 middle blocker out of San Jose, Calif., played with a torn meniscus the majority of this season but set an Illini career high with 278 kills to go with 117 blocks and 24 aces.
Illinois setter Diana Brown was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team. The 6-foot redshirt freshman out of Columbus, Ohio, had 1,241 assists, 264 digs, 56 blocks, 54 kills and 18 aces during the 2019 regular season. Also, redshirt senior outside hitter Beth Prince was named the Illini's Sportsmanship Honoree.
Wisconsin junior middle blocker Dana Rettke, the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, was named the Big Ten Player of the Year. The Badgers also had the Setter of the Year in junior Sydney Hilley. Wisconin's Kelly Sheffield (media) also split the Coach of the Year award with Penn State's Russ Rose (coaches).
Penn State senior libero Kendall White was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year. Nebraska outside hitter Madi Kubik rounded out the individual honors by taking home Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
2019 All-Big Ten
First Team
Jacqueline Quade, Sr., Illinois
Katie Myers, So., Maryland
Paige Jones, So., Michigan*
Mackenzi Welsh, Sr., Michigan
CC McGraw, So., Minnesota
Regan Pittman, Jr., Minnesota*
Stephanie Samedy, Jr., Minnesota
Nicklin Hames, So., Nebraska
Lauren Stivrins, Jr., Nebraska*
Lexi Sun, Jr., Nebraska
Kaitlyn Hord, So., Penn State*
Jonni Parker, So., Penn State*
Kendall White, Sr., Penn State*
Grace Cleveland, So., Purdue*
Blake Mohler, Sr., Purdue
Sydney Hilley, Jr., Wisconsin*
Grace Loberg, Jr., Wisconsin
Dana Rettke, Jr., Wisconsin*
*unanimous selection
Second Team
Ashlyn Fleming, Sr., Illinois
Breana Edwards, So., Indiana
Cori Crocker, Sr., Michigan
Alexis Hart, Sr., Minnesota
Taylor Morgan, Sr., Minnesota
Madi Kubik, Fr., Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Fr., Northwestern
Kylie Murr, Fr., Ohio State
Gabby Blossom, So., Penn State
Caitlyn Newton, Jr., Purdue
Madison Duello, Sr., Wisconsin
Molly Haggerty, Jr., Wisconsin
Danielle Hart, So., Wisconsin
All-Freshman Team
Diana Brown, Illinois
May Pertofsky, Michigan
Jessica Robinson, Michigan
Kenzie Knuckles, Nebraska
Madi Kubik, Nebraska
Temi Thomas-Ailara, Northwestern
Jenaisya Moore, Ohio State
Kylie Murr, Ohio State
Sportsmanship Honorees
Beth Prince, Sr., Illinois
Meaghan Koors, Sr., Indiana
Brie Orr, Jr., Iowa
Taylor Smith, Sr., Maryland
Sydney Wetterstrom, Sr., Michigan
Sam McLean, Sr., Michigan State
Lauren Litzau, Sr., Minnesota
Anezka Szabo, So., Nebraska
Emily Ehman, Sr., Northwestern
Bia Rodrigues-Franklin, Sr., Ohio State
Emily Sciorra, Sr., Penn State
Jael Johnson, So., Purdue
Jasmine Stackhouse, Sr., Rutgers
M.E. Dodge, Sr., Wisconsin