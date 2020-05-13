CHAMPAIGN — The Illinois volleyball program has a stranglehold on the Dike Eddleman Female Athlete of the Year award. Jocelynn Birks won in 2016. Jordyn Poulter claimed a pair of honors in 2018 and 2019.
Now, add Jacqueline Quade to the list. The 6-foot-2 outside hitter and two-time All-American was named this year's winner Wednesday afternoon. Quade not only extends Illinois volleyball's run to three straight, but is also the eighth from the program to earn the Illini's top honor. Illinois volleyball's three straight award winners is its longest since Mary Eggers won three straight by herself from 1987-89 and Laura Bush followed in 1990.
Jacqueline Quade is the Dike Eddleman Female Athlete of Year! Congratulations @JackieQuade! #Illini | #OskeeAwards pic.twitter.com/p2RAk9eEiY— Illinois Athletics (@IlliniAthletics) May 13, 2020
Quade earned her second consecutive All-Big Ten First Team honor in 2019 in leading Illinois to another NCAA tournament appearance. The Fort Wayne, Ind., native had 497 kills, 261 digs, 51 blocks and 45 aces in her senior season. She set career highs for digs and aces in 2019, with her 560 kills during the 2018 Final Four run where she earned First Team All-American honors her best.
Quade graduated from Illinois in December and transferred to UCLA to play beach volleyball for the reigning national champions. Quade was the Bruins' first ever beach volleyball graduate transfer and will have at least one more season of eligibility after going 4-0 in a pandemic-shortened 2020 season.