Make that two Illinois defensive backs selected in the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL Draft. A day after Devon Witherspoon went No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks, Quan Martin was the No. 47 overall pick to the Washington Commanders on Friday night.
Martin’s five-year stint in Champaign saw him on the field as a starter from day one. The 6-foot, 195-pounder became the first Illinois true freshman cornerback to start the first two games of the season since Vontae Davis in 2006. Martin ultimately wound up with 40 career starts in 55 career games, as he played cornerback and safety for Lovie Smith and cornerback, nickel back and safety for Bret Bielema.
Sometimes all in the same game for the latter.
“I think what makes Quan special is his versatility,” Illinois defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. “At the NFL level, you can never, ever have enough (defensive backs) — especially ones that can go from corner to nickel to safety. His position flex, I’ve never had a player like that. I’ve never had a player literally, in a game, go from corner to nickel to safety.”
Martin wrapped up his Illinois career as an All-Big Ten Second Team selection by the league media in 2022. He started all 13 games and finished with 64 tackles, 11 pass breakups, three tackles for loss, three interceptions and one sack. He led the Illini in solo tackles with 51.
Martin had the No. 4 tackling grade in the nation among cornerbacks last fall, per Pro Football Focus. He was also 22nd in the nation and third in the Big Ten in passes defended with his 11 pass breakups and three interceptions.
Martin’s production in 2022 was the culmination of a productive five-year career. His three interceptions last fall matched the three interceptions he had as a true freshman in 2018. He finished his career with 222 tackles, 33 tackles for loss, 30 pass breakups, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries and two forced fumbles.
“A tremendous young man,” Henry said. “A great, great human. He’s been such a treat and a real one to work with. You’d like them to all work out that way. That dude, you talk about the standard of your program, that’s what you want in your program."