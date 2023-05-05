03032023 stm 25

St. Thomas More's head coach Erin Quarnstrom in a Class 1A Girls Basketball semi-final game at Illinois State University in Normal on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

CHAMPAIGN — Erin Quarnstrom has stepped aside as the St. Thomas More girls' basketball coach roughly two months after guiding the Sabers to a state trophy, she informed The News-Gazette on Friday morning.

"It is with great sadness that I resigned as head coach at STM," Quarnstrom wrote in a message. "Due to an unexpected career change, I will be traveling throughout the season and won’t be consistent enough to maintain a head coaching position.

"I am invested in the players and the team and hope to be hired as a volunteer assistant for next season once a head coach is acquired."

Quarnstrom coached STM girls' hoops for each of the last two seasons. The Gibson City alumna led them to an 18-13 record in 2021-22 that included a Class 1A regional championship.

But things really ramped up in the 2022-23 season, in which the Sabers finished 28-6 and placed fourth in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. It marked STM's first girls' basketball state appearance since 2014.

This helped Quarnstrom to earn News-Gazette All-Area Coach of the Year status following the season.

The Sabers soon will graduate four seniors from their most recent roster, all of them starters on the state-qualifying team. Among STM's expected returnees for the 2023-24 campaign is senior-to-be Ruari Quarnstrom, Erin's daughter and another starter.

