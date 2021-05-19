Art Sitkowski’s college football voyage has primarily been navigating through choppy waters.
Beginning June 1, he will join his new Illini football teammates for summer workouts and a much-anticipated fresh start and smoother ride.
“It’s definitely a fresh start,” Sitkowski said. “I’m really excited for the opportunity presented to me, the people in the building at Illinois and the opportunity to compete. That’s all I can ask for.”
A four-star prospect rated the No. 9 pro-style quarterback in the 2018 recruiting class out of IMG Academy in Florida, Sitkowski had many offers from which to choose. In the fall of his senior season, he flipped his pledge from Miami to his home state school, Rutgers. He enrolled at mid-year so he could get assimilated and participate in spring drills.
What lay ahead could easily have proven to be too daunting for anyone with less fortitude, self-confidence and competitiveness.
Sitkowski was like most true freshmen football players asked to perform on a big stage at only 18 years old. Freshmen simply don’t know what they don’t know.
“Words can’t describe what that first year was like,” Sitkowski said. “I didn’t know what to expect overall, what to expect for a Big Ten game, how to go about preparing. Just the whole thing.”
Baptism by fire pretty much sums up 2018. He started 11 games, the team went 1-10, he completed just 49 percent of his passes and threw only four touchdowns compared to 18 interceptions.
At 6 feet, 5 inches and 220 pounds in his game uniform, Sitkowski looked every bit like a grown man you might see on Sunday afternoons.
But, at the tender age of 18, he was still a young guy, especially with the pressure and demands of running a Big Ten offense.
Growing through adversity
Sitkowski came to Rutgers with a tremendous attitude and work ethic. He had the gym rat mentality and couldn’t get enough.
He was blessed with good size, a strong arm, exuded positive vibes among his teammates and exhibited leadership. Ask any member of the various staffs in the athletic complex — weight room, equipment room, training room, academic support and the coaches — and you wouldn’t find anyone who had a negative comment about how Sitkowski went about his daily business on and off the field.
In Sitkowski’s nightmarish rookie season, the leading receiver was a sophomore running back. The next four top pass catchers were two sophomores, a redshirt freshman and a true freshman. That’s often the case in the early years of a rebuild.
Young guys play because they have the talent, but their experience is literally in the making. An effective passing game takes many different elements working together. The offensive line must protect, receivers need to get open and the quarterback must make the right read.
Then he must deliver the ball on time and throw it accurately. Unfortunately, those elements seldom clicked all at the same time.
Although he was under tremendous public scrutiny and bright moments were few that year, Sitkowski maintained his character and determination. To that point, he was one of the team’s most active community service volunteers, speaking at schools, visiting cancer wards and helping with Special Olympics and YMCA events for special needs kids.
Flashing his potential
Despite losing his starting job in 2019 to a grad transfer, Sitkowski kept working to hone his skills and mental game.
The season was a mess. It became unraveled when Chris Ash, Rutgers’ head coach, and the Scarlet Knights’ offensive coordinator, John McNulty, were dismissed after just four games. Sitkowski played in three games, starting two.
He had a sparkling performance, going 23 of 33 for 304 yards against Boston College. For the year, he completed 65 percent of his 68 attempts and he shook the rookie year interception bugaboo, throwing only two interceptions.
It was evident the game had begun to slow down for him and he was seeing things more clearly than before.
In 2020, with a different grad transfer quarterback aboard, Sitkowski appeared in four games, starting two.
The young guy who battled through the worst of the worst as a rookie, then managed to survive a turbulent 2019, had stayed the course and was ready to perform at a winning level. Sitkowski led Rutgers to a big road victory at Purdue last fall, going 19 of 28 with two touchdown passes. For the year, he finished 52 of 81 for 444 yards, three touchdowns and again reduced his interceptions down to zero.
Sitkowski is no longer the 18-year old true freshman who was tasked with helping Rutgers find their way in 2018.
Thanks to his personal resolve, he has effectively handled the adversity thrown at him. Now on the other end of things, he has come out stronger and more determined.
“In my three years I’ve pretty much seen it all,” Sitkowski said. “I was a starter, a backup, was third team and a starter again. There’s nothing that can faze me now. I’m thankful that I learned a lot about myself, and I’m excited for this opportunity. I can’t wait to get to Illinois.”
