CHAMPAIGN — Illinois' quarterback room will retain its most veteran presence for the 2021 college football season.
The team announced Tuesday morning that Brandon Peters will return to Champaign-Urbana for a third year with the program. The decision comes about two hours after offensive lineman Kendrick Green officially declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
The senior Peters joins the likes of offensive linemen Doug Kramer, Alex Palczewski and Vederian Lowe and long snapper Ethan Tabel as upperclassmen exercising an extra year of eligibility provided by the NCAA in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Peters' choice was announced via the Illinois football Twitter account, with a post that included a gif of Peters diving for a first down during the 2019 Redbox Bowl.
"Biggest upset in #Illini history. Biggest comeback in #Illini history. 21 passing TDs, 4 rushing TDs. Led the #Illini to 2019 Redbox Bowl," the tweet reads. "Back for more in 2021."
The aforementioned upset and comeback are 2019 wins over Wisconsin and Michigan State, respectively.
Peters joined the Illini in 2019 after three years at Michigan. The Avon, Ind., native started 11 games in his first Illinois campaign and racked up 1,884 yards and 18 touchdowns passing on top of 213 rushing yards and three scores.
He missed three games during the 2020 season because of a positive COVID-19 test and, when healthy, split time at playcaller with redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams. Peters made five starts, compiling 429 passing yards and three touchdowns as well as 136 rushing yards and one touchdown.
Williams, meanwhile, missed two games this year because of contact tracing protocol but established a new Illini quarterback rushing record with 192 yards against Rutgers. Williams finished with 393 passing yards and four touchdowns to go with 389 rushing yards and one score.