CHAMPAIGN — Brandon Peters got some throwing in last week. But that was it.
The Illinois quarterback was not cleared for a full practice, so him showing up in uniform ahead of the Texas San Antonio game was subterfuge as much as anything.
This week is a little different for the Illini (1-1) heading into Saturday’s 10 a.m. nonconference game at Virginia (1-0).
Peters has been cleared for practice. He’ll go through most drills just like any other week after suffering an AC joint sprain (the four ligaments that hold the collarbone to the shoulder blade) in his left, non-throwing shoulder early in Illinois’ Week 0 victory against Nebraska.
“Whether or not he’ll be available is to be determined yet,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “He hasn’t been cleared to take contact.”
So does that mean an in-season quarterback competition between Peters and backup Art Sitkowski, who stepped in against the Cornhuskers and then started against UTSA? How exactly might Peters be worked back on to the field?
“I think that’s a great conversation when it becomes real,” Bielema said. “Last week, BP wasn’t cleared. As of right now, he’s practicing, but he’s not cleared. Until that bridge comes, we’ll cross it when it comes.”
Sitkowski completed 22 of 42 passes for 266 yards and three touchdowns in the loss to UTSA. Half of those attempts, more than a third of the completions and almost exactly one-third of the yardage came on Illinois’ final two drives of the game. The Illini were in catchup mode and were running out of time, so Sitkowski had to sling it in an eventual 37-30 loss to the Roadrunners.
“We got in a rhythm playing fast,” Sitkowski said Tuesday of Illinois’ ability to move the ball on those drives. “Missed opportunities on my part. I could have done a lot better job.”
Sitkowski completed 9 of 21 passes for 90 yards in those two final drives. The three points Illinois managed on a 32-yard James McCourt field goal simply wasn’t enough. Sitkowski’s final two incompletions were Hail Mary attempts in the end zone to Isaiah Williams and Casey Washington.
“Art played his butt off, to be honest with you,” Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen said. “He gives you everything he’s got out there. The team is behind him. He fought all the way to the end. Did Art play a perfect game? No, but I haven’t had many quarterbacks that played perfect games.
“We had to throw the ball (21) times right at the end of the game in those last two drives. We had no issues with pass protection right there. Art made good decisions in those two drives. We came up short — we ran out of time — but we put ourselves in a situation where on the last play of the game we had a chance to tie it and go into overtime.”
Both Bielema and Petersen have seen the Illinois offense rally around Sitkowski since the Rutgers transfer replaced Peters early in Week 0 against Nebraska. Williams said it was easy to do so — just like it was with any of the quarterbacks.
“Art, he’s got that moxie,” Williams said. “He’s got that swagger. … It’s easy just to rally behind him. When things are going good or things are going bad, we get the same Art.”
Bielema called Sitkowski a “steady guy.” That the 6-foot-5, 225-pound mostly pocket passer picked up a pair of first downs on rushing attempts also impressed the first-year Illinois coach.
“I don’t think on the scouting report they have him labeled as a running quarterback, but he’s able to convert and do some things there when the defense gives it to him,” Bielema said. “Bottom line, he’s a guy that joined us midsummer when coaches weren’t around him. Literally the first time he could be around us as coaches was when we started fall camp, which was three weeks before the first game week. Then he went in the middle of the (first) quarter of the first game. I can’t stress enough how much I’ve been impressed with him and also the guys that have prepared him.”
That still leaves Peters and his eventual return. The Avon, Ind., native got exactly 13 snaps before a sack by Nebraska’s Garrett Nelson and Deontre Thomas sent him out of the game on Aug. 28. His sum total production in Petersen’s offense is 3 of 4 passing for 35 yards, two sacks taken and a smattering of handoffs to his running backs.
“Brandon’s progressing better than we thought right now,” Petersen said. “When he is back in the lineup, BP gives us a lot of experience. He’s got elite arm talent right there and a really good football player. I’m excited for when he does come back in there to watch him also.”