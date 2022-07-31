CHAMPAIGN — It turns out one day, a few meetings and 90 minutes worth of practice isn’t enough for Bret Bielema to make up his mind about his quarterback situation.
So the competition continues.
But there is a hard deadline for Bielema’s decision. The Illinois coach might not tell anyone but his team, but at least they will know the starting quarterback for the Illini’s season opener against Wyoming by Sunday, Aug. 20.
Until then?
Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and last year’s part-time starter Art Sitkowski will keep pushing for the top spot on the depth chart. It’s an important decision for Bielema to make, but not one he intends to rush. The only thing that could push up the timetable is if one of the quarterbacks separated himself from the rest during the next couple weeks.
“If there was somebody who was just heads and shoulders above,” Bielema said. “Obviously, in the execution of the offense, but the quarterback, he’s different. That guy’s got to have leadership skills. He’s got to have the ability to handle adversity. He’s got to be able to bring others along with him. He’s got to be able to take criticism when things don’t go well. I think someone has to separate themselves over a period of time. I don’t think it’s a one-day evaluation and promotion.”
DeVito and Sitkowski ran most of Illinois’ players-only summer workouts together. The feedback Bielema got from players like Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington, Chase Brown and Alex Pihlstrom and strength and conditioning coach Tank Wright, who could oversee some of it, was universally positive.
“They just said it was so much better than what we’ve had in the past,” Bielema said. “Not that there was anything wrong with that, but it was just a step forward. Everything (Saturday) from the time we walked on the field to the time we walked off was a step in the right direction. If we can keep doing that, it will eventually get us there.”
Eventually, either DeVito or Sitkowski will lead Illinois down that path.
Bielema said they both have “that QB DNA” and are natural leaders not afraid to speak up.
Still, they do it in different ways.
“Tommy is truly one of those guys that embraces and enjoys and loves life every day,” the Illinois coach said. “Very outspoken demeanor.”
DeVito has used his personality to develop a connection with his Illinois teammates since arriving in January.
“He’s been doing a fantastic job ever since he’s come on campus,” veteran offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “He’s gelling with the guys, hanging out and just building the relationships. Anyone can just show up for workouts and go home. This guy, he’s coming in, meshing with the guys and creating these good relationships.”
Sitkowski is just as outspoken, but in a different way.
“Art is kind of a coaching voice — very authoritarian,” Bielema said. “Not afraid to dictate. Not afraid to speak up. Not afraid to criticize of others, but also himself, in a positive way.”
The coordination of those summer workouts?
Sitkowski certainly had a hand in the organization.
“Art’s one of those guys, he’s kind of like Lou Holtz,” Washington said. “He’s going to be a Hall of Fame coach. I’m calling it now. He had us out there on time and ready to go.”
Now, it’s just a matter of figuring out which quarterback will rise to the top in a room that looked a little different Saturday after redshirt freshman Samari Collier entered the transfer portal. The Dallas native had fallen perhaps as far as sixth on the depth chart.
There’s DeVito and Sitkowski at the top, of course, but depth that extends to returning walk-on Ryan Johnson, new walk-on Kirkland Michaux and scholarship freshman Donovan Leary. Leary got a direct shout out from Bielema after the first day of camp for the way he threw the ball.
“I think there’s a reason things happen,” Bielema said. “ (Collier) really wasn’t in the mix with where we’re at right now.”