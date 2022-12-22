CHAMPAIGN — Bret Bielema is still holding out hope he can get a seventh year of eligibility for Tommy DeVito and maintain some continuity on the offensive end with a returning quarterback in 2023.
How that could happen is still unclear, but Bielema’s the guy that got Alex Palczewski, Alex Pihlstrom and Michael Marchese a sixth year this fall. Every effort is being made to add DeVito to that list.
“There’s a hope that’s out there that could get him back,” Bielema said. “I couldn’t be happier with Tommy and the progress he made this year.”
If Bielema can’t make that happen? If the ReliaQuest Bowl is DeVito’s last game as an Illini? Adding at least one quarterback in the portal will be a necessity.
It’s a key part of a busy offseason for Bielema and Co., who are in the midst of bowl game preparation, with Doak Walker Award finalist Chase Brown nearing a decision on if he’ll play against Mississippi State or not. Not to mention two new defensive assistants to hire and a roster that could — and probably will — change with more transfers out and in.
Quarterback, though, is a priority. Illinois signed Ardmore (Okla.) quarterback Cal Swanson on Wednesday as part of its 21-strong 2023 recruiting class. He’ll join Donovan Leary and Kirkland Michaux in the quarterback room next season.
But that’s if DeVito’s done. Walk-on Ryan Johnson has exhausted his eligibility, and Art Sitkowski has decided not to use his final year of eligibility.
“Art, unfortunately or fortunately, came in a couple weeks ago,” Bielema said. “He’s actually going to transition into coaching and join us Jan. 4 after the bowl game as a (student assistant coach). I was counting on him for one more year of eligibility.”
That’s why Bielema could hit the transfer portal for at least one, if not two, quarterbacks. It would be similar to how he approached his first season at Illinois. Brandon Peters as the lone quarterback with experience wasn’t going to be enough.
“To be quite honest, I told BP and the other quarterbacks that here I couldn’t sit and just leverage one quarterback with playing experience,” Bielema said. “That’s why we went out and got Art. ... The key is communication. I’ve talked to Donovan — him and his family — about why we need to do this. Depending on how it plays out with Tommy here at the end, we’ll definitely be looking for at least one person in the portal.”
Illinois has been connected to a few transfers already. That includes Leary’s older brother, Devin, who is leaving North Carolina State for Kentucky. Notable among the transfer quarterbacks still available is Texas’ Hudson Card. The Austin, Texas, native was a four-star, top-60 overall recruit in the Class of 2020 but will have a Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning roadblock in front of him in 2023.
“It’s a work in progress,” Bielema said. “I think you guys know I don’t let anything surprise me. We’ve taken action and had a number of quarterback options not only on campus but on the phone with us. Nothing will be announced because if it’s a portal quarterback I won’t sign them. They’ll just show up on campus. Kind of like Tommy. If you remember last year, there was a lot floating around, but I couldn’t say anything officially until he was here on campus.”