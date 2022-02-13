MAHOMET — Mateo Casillas doesn’t dodge challenges.
He didn’t become the 2021 News-Gazette All-Area Wrestler of the Year by shying away from big moments on the mat.
That made the end of Saturday evening’s Class 2A Mahomet-Seymour Sectional especially anticlimactic for the M-S junior.
Though he won’t complain about the final result.
Casillas gave the area its only big-school sectional title at the tournament, winning the 195-pound bracket when Bloomington’s Anthony Curry had to medically forfeit his spot in the championship match.
Casillas’ finish made him one of five Bulldogs to qualify for next week’s IHSA individual state tournament, which runs for three days beginning Thursday and ending Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.
“It means a lot. I’m really happy,” said Casillas, who boasts a 49-1 record on the season after finishing 3-0 in the sectional. “I would’ve loved to have wrestled a (final) match, but it’s still nice to come out a sectional champ.”
Casillas placed second at last season’s Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state meet as a sophomore at 195.
He’s yet to lose to an in-state opponent in his follow-up campaign, with his lone defeat happening during a December tournament in Montana.
“It’s super nice to bring a pretty good group down to Champaign and the State Farm Center,” Casillas said. “I’ve just got to keep pushing. I’ve got goals. ... Last year, I got my name known, but I’m hoping to etch my name into history this year for IHSA.”
Casillas will be joined at the individual state meet by fellow M-S juniors Brennan Houser and Caden Hatton, sophomore Tallen Pawlak and freshman Camden Heinold.
Hatton and Houser earned sectional runner-up status at 106 and 170, respectively. Hatton dropped a 7-1 decision to Chatham Glenwood’s Andrew Davis in his title match, and Houser couldn’t maintain an early lead in a 7-5 decision defeat versus Civic Memorial’s Abe Wojcikiewicz in the final at 170. Both Davis and Wojcikiewicz are unbeaten this season.
Pawlak claimed a major decision against Centennial junior Nick Pianfetti to earn a spot in the third-place match at 138 and qualify for state. Pawlak’s final opponent, Jacksonville’s Collin Reif, medically forfeited the third-place bout.
Relatively speaking, Heinold was the surprise state qualifier of this Bulldogs quintet.
Sporting a 24-14 record entering the sectional’s 120 field, he knocked off two other freshmen in his first two matches to qualify for the semifinals before winning a 9-8 decision over Rochester’s Drake Pfeiffer to secure a state bid. Heinold finished his sectional run with a pinfall loss to Normal West’s Froylan Racey in the third-place match.
“I felt like, for the most part, we wrestled pretty well. The sectional tournament is always a roller coaster,” M-S coach Rob Ledin said. “Five guys on, three in the (sectional) finals, I felt pretty good.”
Centennial will send three wrestlers to State Farm Center following their sectional performances. Sophomores Trevor Schoonover (126), Kodiac Pruitt (160) and Jack Barnhart (220) all moved on.
Schoonover placed fourth in his bracket, ending the day by losing an 8-2 decision to Normal West’s Austin Johnston. Pruitt battled through a shoulder injury to earn a spot in the third-place bout, which he dropped to Carbondale’s Isaiah Duckworth via fall. And Barnhart won all but one of his matches in the sectional, placing third in his bracket courtesy a medical forfeit by Mattoon’s Leo Meyer.
“I’m proud of the kids,” Centennial coach Jeff Rieck said. “(Schoonover) won the matches he needed to and pulled it out. ... Kodiac, he’s never out of a match. He’s had a lingering shoulder issue throughout the course of the season. He’s continued to deal with it. ... Jack’s put together a pretty special season. Would’ve liked to see him wrestle out that third-place match.”
Champaign Central and Urbana can claim one state qualifier apiece from the M-S sectional as well.
Central freshman Ronald Baker took the 126 bracket by storm. He stunned the No. 1 seed, Waterloo senior Gavin Hearren, with a major-decision win on Friday and topped Schoonover in a 7-0 decision on Saturday in the semifinals before being bested by Mattoon’s Korbin Bateman in the championship match via a 10-4 decision.
“It just feels great,” Baker said. “Freshman year, to come out and wrestle at state, it’s going to help me get better. ... I had a thought I could go to state, and I knew I could. But me being the only (sectional competitor) from Central, I was a little surprised.”
Urbana sophomore Cordaro Sims was the only member of his team suiting up in the sectional meet. Like Baker, Sims didn’t let that slow him down.
He defeated the 113 bracket’s top seed, Civic Memorial’s Ethan Skiff, via fall on Friday and ultimately placed third by defeating Rochester’s Adam Gribbins in a 12-8 decision.
“It just means a lot to me because I’ve been training for the past five years, since like sixth grade,” Sims said. “I wrestle with a purpose. To me, getting to state feels like that purpose. I pushed myself to the max to get there.”