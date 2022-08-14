Thirteen days ... and counting ... as Bret Bielema gets ready to open his second season at Illinois against Wyoming on Aug. 27 in Champaign, we know quite a bit about the team. Chase Brown is a force. Isaiah Williams is critical. And Alex Palczewski first started during the Red Grange era. There are plenty of questions to answer, too. Beat writer Bob Asmussen tackles a few of them:
1. How is the quarterback competition shaping up?
Swimmingly, according to the players and coaches involved.
Syracuse transfer Tommy DeVito and holdover/Rutgers transfer Art Sitkowski are battling for the starting job.
“I know a lot of you are waiting to ask the quarterback question,” Illinois second-year coach Bret Bielema said during Media Day on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. “I would say that Art and Tommy have probably had the most complete week of practice, for sure the last two weeks of practice, since I’ve been here. Art has been really good here the last five, six days. His arm is feeling better than ever. And Tommy has really continued to process how we want to play the game. I give all the credit to (offensive coordinator) Barry (Lunney Jr.)”
There are five other quarterbacks, young and old, working at the position. All seven are helping each other out, starting with Sitkowski and DeVito.
“It’s a real relationship,” Sitkowski said. “We go way back to our days in New Jersey. It’s been a great camp. We’ve gotten to know each other even more. It’s been great.”
Sitkowski said he feels good about the quarterback talent at Illinois.
“I really believe we have a great room,” he said. “We have three older guys and four younger guys. Those young guys are getting better each and every day. They are working extremely hard. ... I’m really excited abut the room as a whole.”
Another New Jersey product, Donovan Leary, in one of the newcomers.
“I love the quarterback room,” the freshman Leary said. “I think all the guys here love each other and they definitely have good feelings for each other.
“I think Tommy and Art, as well as Ryan Johnson, help the younger guys a lot. They’ve definitely taken us under their wing and taught us a lot. It’s awesome.”
2. How are ticket sales going so far?
For last year’s home opener against Nebraska, Illinois drew 41,064 fans. That was also Bielema’s debut. Like this year’s Aug. 27 matchup against Wyoming in Champaign, it was part of the schedule in Week 0.
The best person to ask about Illini crowds is Jason Heggemeyer, the program’s longtime ticket manager.
“Right now for the opener, I’m projecting around 35,000,” Heggemeyer said. “The sales are going pretty well. They are consistent with last year.”
The 2021 season was a good one in terms of student sales.
“We’re actually on pace to surpass that,” Heggemeyer said. “We’re seeing really good momentum from students. But we have a lot of work to do.”
Heggemeyer said the Illinois crowd traditionally buys late. He is hopeful for a big push before the opener.
Illinois is offering a four-pack of tickets for $59 to the Wyoming game.
“It’s really starting to kick in,” Heggemeyer said.
Heggemeyer said all the games this season are selling equally, but he expects the biggest crowds for Iowa (Oct. 8), Minnesota (Oct. 15) and Michigan State (Nov. 5).
Season-ticket sales appear to be on pace with 2021, which was about 22,000.
3. How good is Wyoming?
Better than many expect. The Cowboys are picked toward the bottom of their division in the Mountain West Conference. Wyoming, after all, suffered heavy losses to graduation and the transfer portal.
But Ryan Thorburn, who covers Wyoming for The Casper Star-Tribune, sees a team with a good chance to go back to the postseason.
“I think they will make a bowl game,” Thorburn said. “I think they have a chance to be better than last year because of team chemistry. But their nonconference is harder.”
The Cowboys travel to both Illinois and BYU, with a home game against better-than-you-think Tulsa.
Going into 2021, Wyoming was called the most stable program in the country by ESPN. The Cowboys previously hadn’t had transfer issues under coach Craig Bohl.
Wyoming had a disappointing season, failing to contend for the conference title. The Cowboys went 2-6 in league play. The team, however, recovered late in the season, beating Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, 52-38.
Shortly afterward, 15 players transferred, including quarterback Levi Williams, who is now at Utah State. Williams was the Most Valuable Player of the bowl.
In his place will be Andrew Peasley, who transferred to Laramie, Wyo., from Utah State. Only in the Mountain West.
Still, the biggest transfer loss for Wyoming was wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who caught 44 passes for 878 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 and is now at Texas. Neyor is one of seven former Cowboys who moved to Power Five schools.
Thorburn admires the work done at Wyoming by Bohl, who has won three consecutive bowls at the school.
4. Which freshmen will contribute this fall?
At the top of the list is defensive back Matthew Bailey, who was one of the last players added to the 2022 class. The Moline High School product has been stellar.
“He’s the guy who has led the charge more than any other freshman,” Bielema said. “Just a very impressive kid. We knew it when we were around him during recruiting. His overall demeanor, his intelligence, his football IQ, he’s a pretty mature kid that’s got a lot of football in front of him. I would predict when his time is up, there’s going to be 32 teams that are going to ask a lot of questions about him in the end. I’m really excited about him.”
Not to pin Bailey with a nickname, but he is being called “Syd 2.0” in reference to ultra-productive senior teammate Sydney Brown.
“A lot of traits Sydney has, you can see in Matt,” Bielema said.
Other potential breakout players on defense include Xavier Scott, Tyson Rooks and Elijah Mc-Cantos in the secondary.
On offense, Bielema is looking to receivers Ashton Hollins and Shawn Miller, tight end Henry Boyer and running back Aidan Laughery, a Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley graduate, to make an impact as freshman.
5. How are the Illini faring on the recruiting trail?
Illinois currently has 14 commitments for the class of 2023. That ranks No. 53 nationally according to Rivals.com. The 247Sports Composite, meanwhile, lists the Illini’s 2023 class at No. 55. Nobody follows Illinois recruiting better than Doug Bucshon of Orange and Blue News, part of the Rivals.com network. He is entering his 13th season covering the program.
“I think they’d like to have more playmakers,” Bucshon said. “Right now, they are relying on their evaluation of kids and hoping to find some diamonds in the rough. Some of the kids at the top of their board that they’ve missed on, they’ve obviously like to have.”
Those players include wide receiver Malik Elzy of Chicago Simeon and offensive lineman Miles McCray of East St. Louis. They are going to Cincinnati and Alabama, respectively.
Illinois recently lost commit Jamarrion Harkless of Lexington, Ky., who has offers from Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Michigan and others.
“He was a big part of their class,” Bucshon said. “I think if you asked Bret Bielema, he would say, ‘We really haven’t gotten off the ground yet. We’re not rolling like we’d like too.’”
But Illinois is making strides in recruiting the state of Illinois, which is a high priority. The state’s No. 4 prospect for 2023, according to Rivals — Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond’s Kaden Feagin — has made a commitment to Bielema’s team.