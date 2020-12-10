CHAMPAIGN — The news broke late Tuesday night as Illinois was putting the finishing touches on its 15-point win at Duke.
Wednesday’s marquee matchup in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge wasn’t going to happen after the top 10 showdown in Durham, N.C., capped a strong night of college basketball.
Virginia was pausing its program after positive COVID-19 cases. The No. 18 Cavaliers wouldn’t — and ultimately didn’t — play No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday in the battle of the Hauser brothers.
The Virginia-Michigan State game went down as postponed. The intention is still to play it. Just like Wisconsin and Louisville still intend to play and Michigan and North Carolina State still intend to play.
But Wisconsin-Louisville and Michigan-North Carolina State were called off Monday because of, you guessed it, positive COVID-19 cases. In all three postponed Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups, the positive cases fell on the ACC’s side of the ledger. A fourth ACC team, Wake Forest, is also on pause.
Cue Illinois coach Brad Underwood for the reminder he wanted to only play Big Ten games this season and championed that cause in the daily Zoom calls between the conference and its coaches throughout the summer and into early fall.
The Illini have an open date on their schedule after being forced to cancel this past Saturday night’s game against UT Martin because of COVID-19 issues for the Skyhawks.
Underwood said Illinois entertained the idea of an emergency replacement and had preliminary conversations with UConn (immediately went on its own COVID-19 pause) and Baylor (finals stopped the short turnaround rematch).
The ideal scenario? It remains picking up a 21st Big Ten game that wouldn’t count in the conference standings.
“We’re in the infant stages of these cancellations and having to navigate and migrate through that,” Underwood said. “It’s being able to do things with some flexibility and some understanding and some patience that this was going to happen. I think we’re looking at between a 20-25 percent clip of all games in college basketball being canceled or postponed. To say that this is abnormal would not be the truth. It’s very normal, commonplace.”
What hasn’t changed is Underwood’s determination to get his team as many games as safely possible. If the college basketball season is going to march onward, the Illini are going to do everything they can to hit the 27-game max.
“I’m all about trying to get our guys the maximum number of games so they can have the best year possible,” Underwood said. “That’s why I fought all year long for league games only because we have different protocols for them.”
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned the state of college basketball in an ongoing pandemic after his team’s Tuesday night loss to Illinois, aptly noting critics would say he only expressed concerns because his team just lost by 15 and is now 2-2. (Narrator: He was right).
But the fact four ACC teams are currently on a COVID-19 pause and dozens of other programs across the country are in the same boat has given the sport’s all-time winningest coach pause.
“I don’t think it feels right to anybody,” Krzyzewski said. “I mean, everyone is concerned. I’m not sure who leads college basketball, you know. It’s done by committee. You have (an) oversight committee, you have this committee, and anything that’s led by committee is not agile in handling a situation.
“And so we made an assessment, and there was a consensus. It wasn’t, like, well-planned that we’re going to start Nov. 25. That was made without knowing if there’s going to be a vaccine, how many cases. Basically, it was more of a mentality of, ‘Get as many games in as possible.’”
ESPN analyst Jay Bilas also weighed in on the issue during Tuesday’s broadcast. He was on the call from Durham along with broadcast partner Jon Sciambi. Bilas has regularly used his platform to advocate for athletes and did so again Tuesday.
“We haven’t had a national conversation about what we should do, what’s appropriate,” Bilas said during the game. “These players have essentially been essential workers. They get tested every day. They’re not allowed to go home for the Christmas holiday because they wouldn’t be able to play when they got back. They’d essentially have to quarantine their team. We’re being advised by our government not to travel over the holiday, yet these players are traveling.
“There are a lot of questions that need to be asked, but we have not had that national conversation. That’s been a failure in leadership. It’s the NCAA, one, but then it’s also all the different conferences. Until we have that conversation, the question I have is if we were deciding to start now, would we start now? The answer, I think, would be no.”
Krzyzewski said he would follow any guidance he received concerning the season as it moves forward. The Blue Devils would make the most of their season. The Duke coach would just like to be better informed.
“In our country today, you have 2,000 deaths a day,” Krzyzewski said. “You have 200,000 cases (per day), a million-and-a-half last week. You have people saying that the next six weeks are going to be the worst. To me, it’s already pretty bad.
“We should get updates as to how many programs are on pause a week — how many cases there were, what’s going on — instead of just plowing through. I know the NCAA is worried about the end game. They’re not as worried about the game we’re playing right now. And who is it that you talk to? Like, you’re asking me, but do you know who to call to ask about that? We’re smiling and we’re laughing, but that’s sad, right? I think that’s sad.”