What happened
An early Lindenwood lead evaporated in a hurry. A 21-0 run for Illinois turned the game on its head, and the Illini never looked back as they turned it into a rout against the Division II team. A 37-point Illinois halftime lead didn’t get any better for the Lions.
What it means
Honestly, not all that much. Lindenwood was outgunned from the opening tip, when 7-foot Illini center Kofi Cockburn won it against the Lions’ 6-5 forward Anthony Christian. It counts as a win, but didn’t really reveal much about this Illinois team.
What’s next
The toughest stretch of the Illini’s early schedule starts Monday with a Big Ten/ACC Challenge showdown with Miami at State Farm Center. Then two Big Ten games — at Maryland and home against Michigan. Illinois will truly find out where it stands.
GRADES
Player of the game
Illinois guard Ayo Dosunmu
The qualifier will be he did it against an outmatched Division II team and probably should have been as productive as he was, but Dosunmu did a bit of everything for the Illini oil Tuesday night at State Farm Center. The sophomore guard finished with a season-high 24 points to go with five assists, four steals and two rebounds.
Backcourt
Illinois A+ | Lindenwood: D
Dosunmu wasn’t the only guard to go off against the Lions. Da’Monte Williams had 18 points and five rebounds. Trent Frazier hit some early three-pointers and finished with 17 points. Rounding it out was Andres Feliz with 16 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
Frontcourt
Illinois A | Lindenwood: D-
So Kofi Cockburn didn’t put up a double-double Tuesday night. The freshman center still had 12 points and eight rebounds, Giorgi Bezhanishvili chipped in 10 points and four rebounds and Jermaine Hamlin provided eight points and four rebounds.
Bench
Illinois A | Lindenwood C-
Williams’ 18 points was a career high, as he looked more like his high school self on the offensive end. Hamlin’s final line also had him set new career highs in points and rebounds, and Kipper Nichols was solid off the bench. All things to make coach Brad Underwood happy.
Overall
Illinois A | Lindenwood D
Underwood considered it a challenge preparing for the Lions considering they basically play five guards all the time and run a lot of ball screen action, and the Illini don’t switch defensively all that much. Those concerns turned out to be unfounded in a second straight blowout win.