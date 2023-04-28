What happened
The mock drafts were wrong. Devon Witherspoon was almost universally projected as the No. 6 overall pick to the Detroit Lions where he would have joined Kerby Joseph in the same secondary again. The Seattle Seahawks made sure Detroit didn’t even get the chance to reunite the former Illini teammates, scooping up the 6-foot, 180-pound cornerback with the No. 5 overall pick. Only five former Illinois standouts have ever been drafted higher.
What it means
Witherspoon will became an instant millionaire once his four-year contract is signed. The total value of this year’s No. 5 pick should be north of $30 million. While only the signing bonus is guaranteed, Spotrac projects that number for Witherspoon, who will likely be a day one starter for the Seahawks, at roughly $20 million. Witherspoon’s a winner. So is Illinois considering the enhanced recruiting pitch coach Bret Bielema can take on the road with him.
What’s next
Witherspoon was Illinois’ first draft pick this week, but the All-American cornerback won’t be the only one. Nickel back Quan and Martin and safety Sydney Brown could — should? — be off the board by Friday night in the second or third round. Saturday should bring even more with running back Chase Brown projected as a mid-round pick, and teams could use a late pick on the likes of nose tackle Calvin Avery or offensive tackle Alex Palczewski.
What was said
“Better put a mouthpiece in if you’re an offensive player when Devon Witherspoon is on the field. … Him and Tariq Woolen, who last year from UTSA wound up being an absolute steal in the draft for them in the fifth round, this is going to be a spectacularly young, physical, fast secondary. I am sure right now (Seattle Seahawks coach) Pete Carroll is going, ‘Legion of Boom 2. I’m building it out.’” — ESPN’s Louis Riddick.