The season opener is four weeks away for the Illinois football team.
And on Thursday, Lovie Smith's fifth Illini team underwent its first official practice in and around Memorial Stadium in Champaign ahead of a pandemic-abbreviated season. It was a non-padded practice, much like Friday's workout is scheduled to be as well.
"Day 1 was a success as far as we’re concerned," Smith said Thursday afternoon via a Zoom call from his office inside the Smith Center.
Here are a few noteworthy items:
— Smith said Illinois players will be tested daily for COVID-19.
"Not many can say that," Smith said. "Our testing, for the Big Ten overall, will be as good as it is in any conference. I think some of us at our universities, are able to do a little bit more. I absolutely believe in testing. It should be a given that we all wear a mask, football players, everyone in general, to try to offset this disease as much as we can."
— One notable player Illinois landed this offseason via the transfer market was former Louisville safety TreSean Smith, who was expected to contribute in the secondary for the Illini. But he's not on the roster anymore, along with junior college transfer linebacker LaVar Gardner.
"We believe in the graduate transfer market, so we’ll continue to recruit a lot of those guys," Lovie Smith said. "As you’re dealing with a graduate transfer, the marriage doesn’t really happen until you get on campus. We were recruiting him, and he chose to go elsewhere, so TreSean will not be joining our football team."
— One veteran running back Illinois won't have this season is Ra'Von Bonner. The senior with 822 career rushing yards and 10 career rushing touchdowns with the Illini has opted out of this season because of concerns about COVID-19.
"All players have an option to opt out if they have concerns about COVID-19 and them playing football," Lovie Smith said. "Ra'Von chose that route, which we support."
Smith added backup offensive lineman Jake Cerny won't play this season because he has left the team after getting married.
"He was already a graduate," Smith said, "and chose to move on with his life."