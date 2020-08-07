CHAMPAIGN — Friday marked Illinois football’s last training camp practice out of pads. The Illini will don at least shoulder pads Saturday as preparation continues for the scheduled Sept. 3 season opener against reigning Big Ten champions Ohio State at Memorial Stadium.
“The first couple days we’ve just split up offense and defense and are kind of going at a slower pace,” Illinois coach Lovie Smith said. “We’ll be in shorts and shoulder pads tomorrow and looking forward to that. No major injuries right now. A lot of times you’re so anxious to get started and want to get through the first couple days and not have any lower leg pulls. In that sense, pretty good.”
A few more noteworthy items from the second day of post-practice Zoom interviews:
— Illinois’ training camp did have a rather abrupt start given the revised 2020 schedule was released by the Big Ten on Wednesday prompting the start of camp the next day with the season opener less than a month away.
The changes to the football calendar in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, though, didn’t leave Illinois unprepared. In one way, at least, the Illini are a little bit ahead of a typical schedule given the work the coaches were allowed to put in with the players on the field last month
“By being able to have walkthroughs before we started practice it kind of put us in a little bit better position than the position we would normally be in just starting to, coaching wise, work with the guys on the first day of training camp,” Smith said. “That part is good. We have a long ways to go, and thank God we have more practices to get ready for our first game."
— The Illini are still not yet at full strength when it comes to their roster. Smith reiterated Friday they were still waiting on a couple players to arrive on campus. That small group includes South Carolina State graduate transfer Roderick Perry.
Perry committed to Illinois on July 30. The 6-foot-2, 300-pound defensive tackle out of Raleigh, N.C., had 34 tackles last season for the Bulldogs, which included 14 1/2 tackles for loss and 4 1/2 sacks.
“We lost good inside players that played a lot of football for us,” Smith said. “To have a chance to get a player of his caliber this late in the game — he became available, we started talking to him. He plays hard. He’s going to bring a lot of toughness to our team.”
— At the time of Perry’s commitment he was one of eight offseason transfer additions to the Illinois roster. That number shrank by one Thursday when former Louisville safety TreSean Smith didn’t report for camp. He addressed that decision, kind of, Friday on Twitter.
“First, thank you to the University of Illinois, Coach Lovie Smith and staff for welcoming me into you program with open arms,” he wrote. “Since day one it felt like home. With that being said, I would like to announce my decommitment from Illinois. No interviews please.”
— Marquez Beason’s freshman season at Illinois was basically over before it started after he suffered what would turn out to be a season-ending knee injury early in last year’s training camp. The expectations for the former four-star cornerback haven’t changed.
“He has all the tools to come a great player — not good, a great player,” Lovie Smith said. “He’s not 100 percent yet, though, so we’ll gradually work him in training camp wise. He won’t be on an every day practice routine. Nothing has changed. He was impressive in training camp last year before he went down with the injury, and he’s bigger, stronger — all of that — and knows the game a lot better.”
— Illinois doubled down on Australian punters with the addition of 27-year-old freshman Hugh Robertson this week. The former member of the Australian Army and Victoria Police has a rather interesting biography on FightingIllini.com, including the fact he’s the 2010 Australian Kangaroo Racing champion.
That is, in fact, a real thing.
“I spoke to him about it last night,” fellow Aussie punter and Illini Blake Hayes confirmed. “Definitely real. He went head-to-head with a kangaroo and got the job done. Seems like a quick guy.”