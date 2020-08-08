CHAMPAIGN — Lovie Smith found out about 90 minutes before Saturday’s Illinois football practice started that the Big Ten was announcing a change in COVID-19 protocol limiting teams to helmets-only practices. The Illini were set for their first day in at least shoulder pads, so Smith had to adjust his practice plan accordingly.
“The approach that we take each day is whatever we’re presented with is what we’re going to do,” Smith said. “I got the message before practice (Saturday) that we would stay in the same phase we were in for the first two practices. I’m talking helmets, jerseys and shorts. We missed all spring practice, so there’s a lot of fundamental work we need to get done.
“We had another good practice — another good non-padded practice. I don’t know anymore than that as far as what’s going to happen in the future except (Sunday) we plan on practicing the same way until someone tells us otherwise.”
A few more noteworthy items from the third day of post-practice Zoom interviews:
— The Illinois coaching staff isn’t doing a whole lot of evaluation or depth chart projecting through three days of training camp. Particularly since the players are still in just helmets, jerseys and shorts.
“We’re not in pads, so it’s kind of like a beauty contest right now,” offensive coordinator Rod Smith said. “Everybody looks pretty right now. What happens when the bullets start flying, that’s when they’ll separate themselves.”
Still, Smith said he’s seen a difference in the start of this year’s preseason practices compared to previous seasons. His offensive players are just a little sharper.
“There’s not as many mistakes right now,” he said. “Everybody kind of knows what they’re doing, so practice is operating a lot more smoothly. There’s not as many balls on the ground. Last year we had more balls on the ground than a damn wrecked grocery store.”
— Three days into preseason practices, however, there’s still not a clear picture of what the 2020 college football season will look like.
“We’re practicing football right now,” Lovie Smith said. “We want to play. I want to play. They want to play. If they tell us we can’t play right now, when’s the next time we can play? If that’s the spring, so be it. Eventually we’re going to have football, and we’re going to embrace that time whenever it comes.”
— While Illinois started its training camp practices Thursday, Saturday was the first full day for tight end Daniel Imatorbhebhe. The USC graduate transfer is the older brother of Illini wide receiver (and returning leading receiver) Josh Imatorbhebhe, and Rod Smith is just as excited about big brother.
“To be honest with you, he looked really good — really good,” the offensive coordinator said. “He’s quite a specimen that can really run and is just a very good football player it looks like. Once again, we’re not in pads, so it’s a beauty contest right now. He damn sure looks pretty right now, but we’ll see what happens as we move forward.”
— Daniel Imatorbhebhe was one of two late July graduate transfer additions for Illinois along with South Carolina State defensive tackle Roderick Perry. That group of grad transfers also includes offensive lineman Blake Jeresaty and wide receiver Desmond Dan.
“We made the decision this is us,” Lovie Smith said about embracing the transfer portal to round out his roster. “We believe in second chances for the right guy. Then I think history kind of takes you on a path. Now we’ve had success. Guys from outside can look in and see we’ve had success. Graduate transfers have come here and had success.”
— High school recruiting is still important, though. Freshman running back Reggie Love was one of Illinois’ top recruits in the Class of 2020, and he’s already shown what he can do through three days of camp. Love, a Trinity Catholic (Mo.) grad, missed the bulk of his senior season with a foot injury, but hasn’t been hampered this week.
Rod Smith has been impressed with how quickly he’s picked up the Illinois offense and the fact he doesn’t have to be told something twice to understand it. Love’s physical makeup has caught the Illini offensive coordinator’s attention, too.
“Reggie’s just got a really good feel for our run game,” Rod Smith said. “It’s a natural feel. He’s a good looking kid. He’s thick. He can run. I wouldn’t call him a burner, but he can run.”