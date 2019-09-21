Quick hits: Nebraska 42, Illinois 38
WHAT HAPPENED
Adrian Martinez showed why he’s great. And why the Illinois defense isn’t so great. The Cornhuskers, behind their steady quarterback, rallied from a 35-21 deficit in the third quarter to deny Lovie Smith a signature Big Ten win.
WHAT IT MEANS
Illinois isn’t ready to leap into the top half of Big Ten. Not yet at least. Not with a defense that gives up 690 yards. And not with an offense that was stifled for much of the fourth quarter.
WHAT’S NEXT
Maybe better defense. Maybe. The Illini don’t play next Saturday in the first of two open weeks this season. Minnesota, at 3-0 and off Saturday before playing at Purdue next Saturday, awaits on Oct. 5 in Minneapolis.
Handing out grades
Player of the game | Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez
Martinez quite literally willed the Cornhuskers back into the game after four fumbles threatened them with a loss to open the Big Ten season. He completed 22 of 34 passes for 327 yards — and an impressive 174.6 quarterback rating — while also rushing 18 times for a team-leading 118 rushing yards. He also rolled out to the right side in the fourth quarter and successfully reached the pylon on a game-tying two-point conversion.
Offense
Illinois: B | Nebraska: B+
Reggie Corbin eclipsing the 100-rushing-yard mark for a second consecutive week propped up a lacking Illini passing attack, while Dre Brown, Ra’Von Bonner and quarterback Brandon Peters all breached the end zone for a rushing score on the night. But Martinez was the ultimate playmaker for the Cornhuskers offense, which tallied its highest total yardage under second-year coach Scott Frost with 98 plays for 690 yards.
Defense
Illinois: C- | Nebraska: C
Four fumble recoveries are great, as are multiple tackles for loss from Oluwole Betiku Jr., Ayo Shogbonyo and Jamal Woods, but giving up 690 yards of offense is an attrocious total no matter what the situation. A less productive night for the offense could have seen this game slip into blowout territory with numbers like that, but the same could be said about the Huskers, who allowed more than 200 rushing yards and forced far fewer turnovers in an offense-driven night.
Special teams
Illinois: A | Nebraska: B
Whether it was Dre Brown’s kick-returning prowess (35.8 yards per return) or James McCourt easily booting through a 47-yard field goal that gave Illinois a 38-35 lead early in the fourth quarter, the Illini specialists were once again strong. Blake Hayes also averaged 45.7 yards on seven punts, including a long of 59. The Huskers were less steady on special teams, forced to convert a two-pointer after having a PAT blocked as well as missing a 27-yard field goal late.
Coaching
Illinois: C+ | Nebraska: C+
Lovie Smith made a few clock-management errors late in the first half, while his second hat as the defensive coordinator also earned him plenty of demerits after his Illini allowed the Huskers to rack up an absurd number of total offensive yards. But there was plenty to criticize about Frost’s coaching strategies, too — namely the 11 penalties for 119 yards — that kept his team from truly taking control until the game’s final quarter.
Overall
Illinois: B- | Nebraska: B+
Nebraska gave Illinois its chances to win the game with a bevy of penalties and turnovers, but the Illini’s defensive collapse ultimately continued the team’s miserable Big Ten pattern under Smith, now 4-24 in league games. The Cornhuskers looked good down the stretch after playing catch-up for the majority of the game and snapped an eight-game road losing streak to begin conference play ahead of next week’s home matchup with Ohio State.