+8 Illinois Football vs. UConn Illinois vs. the University of Connecticut in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn.

WHAT HAPPENED

Saturday’s win might have been a little light on style points for the Illini — save for the post-touchdown excessive celebration penalties — but a nonconference road win for this team is a serious accomplishment.

WHAT IT MEANS

Illinois is 2-0. A third of the way to bowl eligibility. But there were enough mistakes against UConn that would have been more of an issue, say, once Big Ten play starts. Stacking wins only gets tougher as the season progresses.

WHAT’S NEXT

Maybe the $10 deal for Horseshoe tickets bumps up the Memorial Stadium crowd when Illinois returns home to face Eastern Michigan next Saturday. Going unbeaten in nonconference play is almost a necessity for the Illini.