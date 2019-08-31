What happened
Illinois set the tone with a touchdown on its first drive. It took the defense a second possession to settle in, but the eventual combined performance led to the blowout win.
What it means
Most everything about Saturday’s game was better than its 2018 counterpart. Steady, balanced offense. A defense that got stops. Of course, it was also against Akron.
What's next
No guarantee that UConn (1-0) will put up a better fight than the Zips, but Illinois (1-0) still has that whole hasn’t won a road nonconference game since 2007 thing.