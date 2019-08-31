Akron Illinois Football

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters rolls out in the first half of Saturday's game against Akron at Memorial Stadium in Champaign. Peters finished his Illini debut with four total touchdowns in the 42-3 blowout win.

 Holly Hart/Associated Press
What happened

Illinois set the tone with a touchdown on its first drive. It took the defense a second possession to settle in, but the eventual combined performance led to the blowout win.

What it means

Most everything about Saturday’s game was better than its 2018 counterpart. Steady, balanced offense. A defense that got stops. Of course, it was also against Akron.

What's next

No guarantee that UConn (1-0) will put up a better fight than the Zips, but Illinois (1-0) still has that whole hasn’t won a road nonconference game since 2007 thing.

Scott Richey covers college basketball for The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).

