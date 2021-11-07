Quick hits | Illinois 14, Minnesota 6
What happened
Turns out all this Illinois team needs to do to get a win in the second half of the season is play anywhere but Memorial Stadium. The Illini followed up their nine overtime victory against a then top 10 Penn State team with another road win Saturday, stopping the Minnesota run game cold in a 14-6 victory that at least keeps the possibility of a bowl berth alive.
What it means
This team is still difficult to read. Big wins at Penn State and Minnesota sandwich a letdown at home against Rutgers. But what Saturday’s victory in Minneapolis did do was showcase what the formula for success will be for the Illini. An offense that limits mistakes and does just enough paired with an ever-improving defense capable of a couple takeaways.
What’s next
Here’s where that Week 0 game on the schedule continues to pay dividends (unless the momentum from another Big Ten road win is lost). The Illini head into their second bye week of the season with the same plan as the first — get reps for the developmental players on the roster and recruit — before heading to Iowa City, Iowa, to face the Hawkeyes on Nov. 12.
What was said
“I know they’re a good football team. They were winning the Big Ten West before we showed up here (Saturday). They were the leaders in the Big Ten West. I told our guys we may not be in that position right now, but we can start to play like that. I couldn’t be more proud of these guys.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema after beating Minnesota.
