What happened
No previous FBS game had ever topped seven overtimes before Saturday’s showdown in Happy Valley. Illinois and Penn State needed nine. The Illini defense held fast — again — in nonuple-overtime, and Brandon Peters hit Casey Washington in the back of the end zone to bring an upset end to the war of two-point conversions at Beaver Stadium.
What it means
Without question, it’s the biggest Illinois win since the 2007 team won on the road at No. 1 Ohio State. This one, though, might mean more long term. The 2007 team was positioning itself for a shot at the Rose Bowl. This year’s team is in a much different place. A place where an upset win on national TV could do wonders for the program building Bret Bielema has to do.
What’s next
Can you say momentum? Illinois actually has some heading into the final four games of the season after knocking off the No. 7 Nittany Lions. And a chance to build on it with Rutgers coming to Champaign next week. Capitalizing on that momentum is key, though. The Illini didn’t do so after their Week 0 win against Nebraska or after beating Charlotte.
What was said
“I had no idea it was my 100th victory. I had no idea. I told the crew, obviously a lot of those victories came at other places. Hopefully, this is the start of 100 more here. I just love this atmosphere. I think our players have bought in 100 times over.” — said Bielema, while holding a commemorative ball given to him by Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman.