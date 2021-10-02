What happened
A nonconference matchup in Week 6? Good time for a “get right” game for Illinois. The Illini had lost four in a row heading into Saturday’s nonconference finale with Charlotte. Chase Brown made sure the 49ers had to dispel any thoughts of another win against a Power Five opponent as the main contributor to Illinois’ 336-yard team rushing performance in the win.
What it means
Not much. Just ask Bret Bielema. The Illinois coach didn’t appear all that enthused that his team snapped its four-game losing streak. Maybe he should have been. Wins haven’t exactly been easy to come by for the Illini football program of late. It’s a walk before you run type of deal. A win against Charlotte might have been the expectation. Actually doing it should probably still be celebrated.
What’s next
The Illini (2-4, 1-2 Big Ten) get another Homecoming crack at Wisconsin. The last one worked out pretty well in 2019, with James McCourt’s game-winning field goal sparking a winning streak that led to bowl eligibility. The Badgers certainly aren’t unbeatable. Just ask Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan. All ranked teams, but Wisconsin’s offense has looked putrid.
What was said
“All I saw was the quarterback and the ball. I’m like, ‘Am I about to catch that?’ I caught the ball and was looking upfield for blockers. I didn’t see any, so I was just trying to get vertical and get up the field. I saw a smaller guy coming, and I knew he was going to cut me. I tried to hurdle him. I don’t know what I was thinking, but it was a rush.” — Illinois defensive lineman Keith Randolph on his first career interception
Player of the game
Illinois running back Chase Brown
It couldn’t have been anybody else. Brown didn’t just have the best game of his career. The 5-foot-11, 205-pound running back wound up with one of the best rushing performance in Illinois football history as he turned 26 carries into 257 yards and two touchdowns. Brown passed guys like Red Grange (twice), Rashard Mendenhall, Rocky Harvey and Jim Grabowski to wind up fourth all-time for single-game rushing yards. An 80-yard touchdown was the primary highlight. A compilation of all the tackles he broke throughout the game should be the other.
Offense
Illinois: A-
Charlotte: C+
Brown’s big day was part of a 336-yard rushing performance for the Illinois offense as a whole. Best of the season. But it’s A- instead of A+ because even though Illini quarterback Brandon Peters was better against Charlotte than his previous two games — a truly low bar to clear — the passing game remains a mess.
Defense
Illinois: B+
Charlotte: D+
The Illini’s second-half grade by itself would have better, as defensive coordinator Ryan Walters again made adjustments to put his group in better position to succeed. Charlotte’s fairly strong first half, including two touchdowns by prolific quarterback Chris Reynolds, created the need to improve. Meanwhile, the 49ers spent too much time trying to get the ball from Brown instead of just tackling him.
Special teams
Illinois: B-
Charlotte: D+
Blake Hayes punted just one time — a 39-yarder that pinned Charlotte inside its own 20-yard line. Brief job well done. James McCourt made his chip shot field from 29 yards, but missed from 50. Not the Illini’s best special teams days nor their worst. The 49ers’ lone missed field goal turned the game, though, as Brown reeled off his 80-yard touchdown the very next play.
Coaching
Illinois: B
Charlotte: C-
Walters made his adjustments to start slowing down the 49ers. Illinois offensive coordinator Tony Petersen at least just bailed on the passing game and let Brown go to work. The right moves. But it was still a curious vibe set by Bret Bielema, as the Illinois coach did everything in his power to downplay his team’s second win in six chances this season.
Overall
Illinois: B
Charlotte: D+
Saturday’s win solidified two trains of thought. The Illini run game could be a serious threat, with Brown simply picking up where Josh McCray left off last week at Purdue. And an opportunistic, bend-but-don’t-break Illinois defense can be good enough to keep the team in rather low-scoring games compared to where most of the rest of the college football world operates.