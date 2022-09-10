What happened
Can you say redemption? Almost a year to the day the Illinois defense got eviscerated by Brennan Armstrong and the Virginia offense, Ryan Walters’ unit put together arguably its best overall performance. The Illini pressured Armstorng relentlessly — and a brutal completion percentage was the result — and then bottled up the Cavaliers’ meager attempt at a run game.
What it means
Illinois needed its defense to be as good as it was Saturday. Freshman safety Matthew Bailey might have come away with a pair of takeaways, but it wasn’t enough to even the turnover scales. The Illini offense turned it over four times in the first half and showed several of the same “can’t finish once they’re in the red zone” issues from the first two weeks.
What’s next
A week off won’t be wasted. The coaching staff will use the time they don’t have to prepare for an opposing team to hit the road recruiting. It can be a fruitful time. Starting offensive linemen Isaiah Adams and Zy Crisler were both bye week finds a year ago. And any injured players (looking at you Josh McCray) can use the time to try and get healthy.
What was said
“Shoot, they gave up like three points? Come on. Come on. Whether it’s the pass game or run game. Feeding off that energy, they always talk about, ‘We’ve got your six.’ They have our backs at all times. We had the turnovers (Saturday). They had our backs in all those situations. Just to have that on the field is awesome.” — Illinois quarterback Tommy DeVito on the Illini defense