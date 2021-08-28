College/Prep Sports Reporter

A quick take on Saturday's 30-22 Illini win against Nebraska, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:

What happened

Illinois was one Brandon Peters injury away from Saturday’s season opener playing out perfectly. Not only did the Illini open the Bret Bielema era with a win, but they did so by establishing an identity in the process. And that identity is defined right now by a defense that brought terrific pressure in the opposing backfield.

What it means

It’s one game, one win, but it was a significant one for Illinois. Excitement for what the Illini could be under Bielema has only risen in the last eight months. Taking down Nebraska — with all eyes on Champaign for the Week 0 game that kicked off the college football season — means that excitement won’t wane.

What’s next

Now the Illini (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) start their nonconference slate after notching a divisional conference win. First up? Texas San Antonio and All-American running back Sincere McCormick. The 2020 Conference USA Player of the Year will be a serious test for an Illinois defense that had a solid debut.

What was said

“When you win these type of games — my wife doesn’t like these stressful type moments, and I‘ll probably get chastised for that later tonight — it just really does build character with your team. It does build a lot of things that you can’t simulate in practice to have that happen.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema

