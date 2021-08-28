The Marching Illini are all smiles back at Memorial Stadium in front of a full crowd in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' quarterback Brandon Peters (18) moves around in the backfield looking for an open man in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Nebraska's running back Gabe Ervin (22) is chased by Illinois' linebacker Owen Carney Jr. (99) and Illinois' linebacker Tarique Barnes (44) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Director of the Marching Illini, Barry Houser takes a self with member of his band during the game against Nebraska in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' quarterback Brandon Peters (18) is sacked by Nebraska's linebacker Garrett Nelson (44) Nebraska's defensive lineman Deontre Thomas (97) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois'' quarterback Artur Sitkowski (9) is taken down by Nebraska's defensive lineman Ty Robinson (99) and Nebraska's linebacker Caleb Tannor (2) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' running back Jakari Norwood (3) runs into the end zone for what was thought to be a touchdown, the play was reviewed and it was determined the ball did not break the plain of the end zone in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' running back Jakari Norwood (3) and Illinois' tight end Luke Ford (82) celebrate what they believe to be Illinois' first touchdown, the play was reviewed and the touchdown was called back in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' place kicker James McCourt (17) puts up the extra point after Illinois first touchdown of the game in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' running back Mike Epstein (26) runs the ball as he is pursued by Nebraska's safety Myles Farmer (4) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois' wide receiver Donny Navarro III (86) escapes the grip of Nebraska's cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt (5) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill.
Illinois linebacker Calvin Hart runs down field after stripping the ball from a Nebraska defender in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
llinois' linebacker Calvin Hart (5)runs the ball into the end zone after stripping the ball from a Nebraska receiver in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
Illinois' defensive back Devon Witherspoon (31) and Illinois' defensive back Kerby Joseph (25) celebrate breaking up a pass play of Nebraska's in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Holly Hart)
A quick take on Saturday's 30-22 Illini win against Nebraska, courtesy beat writer Scott Richey:
What happened
Illinois was one Brandon Peters injury away from Saturday’s season opener playing out perfectly. Not only did the Illini open the Bret Bielema era with a win, but they did so by establishing an identity in the process. And that identity is defined right now by a defense that brought terrific pressure in the opposing backfield.
What it means
It’s one game, one win, but it was a significant one for Illinois. Excitement for what the Illini could be under Bielema has only risen in the last eight months. Taking down Nebraska — with all eyes on Champaign for the Week 0 game that kicked off the college football season — means that excitement won’t wane.
What’s next
Now the Illini (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) start their nonconference slate after notching a divisional conference win. First up? Texas San Antonio and All-American running back Sincere McCormick. The 2020 Conference USA Player of the Year will be a serious test for an Illinois defense that had a solid debut.
What was said
“When you win these type of games — my wife doesn’t like these stressful type moments, and I‘ll probably get chastised for that later tonight — it just really does build character with your team. It does build a lot of things that you can’t simulate in practice to have that happen.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema
