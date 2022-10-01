What happened
History, basically. Illinois’ 34-10 victory on Saturday in Madison, Wis., was the program’s first road win against Wisconsin since 2002. A statement victory, too, for a team that’s trying to climb out of the Big Ten basement. Plus redemption from last year’s embarrassing home loss. An upset that could set Illinois on the path to more success and send the Badgers reeling.
What it means
Anything but the program’s first bowl game since 2019 would now be an utter disappointment. Illinois has seven tries to get two more wins, and the way this team has played to date would mean something truly terrible happened in the second half of the season for postseason football not to be on the table come late December/early January.
What’s next
Another divisional opponent and another chance to stake claim to the top of the Big Ten West with next Saturday’s night game against Iowa. It’s now clearly a favorable matchup given how Illinois has played through five games, with the Hawkeyes’ anemic offense about to run into what’s become a buzz saw of an Illini defense.
What was said
“When I wasn’t in coaching as a head coach and in the NFL I was definitely watching this job. I would do a lot of thinking about if this opportunity came what would we do. When Josh (Whitman) called, we kicked it into overdrive, and we haven’t let off the gas yet. Recruiting, the moment we had right now, I can’t wait because I have two phone calls I saved for today because I thought we would win.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema