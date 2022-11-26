What happened
Let’s face it. Northwestern was just wildly overmatched Saturday at Ryan Field. And Illinois took advantage with a bend, but don’t break (and then pick it off) defense and an offense that did more than enough scoring to come away with a win. The Land of Lincoln Trophy will return to Champaign for another year after residing in Evanston for the better part of a decade.
What it means
Less than it would have if Purdue hadn’t cobbled together a second half comeback for a road win at Indiana. Illinois needed the Boilermakers to blow it as a 10-point favorite in order to back their way into a Big Ten West title. It didn’t happen, so the Illini will have to settled for eight regular season wins (the most since 2007) and a bowl game.
What’s next
Illinois (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) is going bowling for the first time since 2019. Where the Illini will play is still to be determined, and they won't find out until after next week's conference championship games. The projections heading into Saturday’s slate of games were all over the place. From a Music City Bowl trip to Nashville, Tenn., to a couple of options in Florida.
What was said
“I know, obviously, Nebraska wins (Friday), and everybody starts talking about that. Our guys just worried about playing this game. This was the seventh rematch game. A year ago, we were a game shy of bowl eligibility. This year we’re a game shy of making it to Indy. A lot of positive steps for our program.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema after beating Northwestern