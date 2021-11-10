What happened
Illinois opened the 2021-22 season with a win. Just not quite how everyone expected with Da’Monte Williams and Coleman Hawkins splitting point guard duties and Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk providing a physical presence in the paint. True story. A rash of injuries and one rather notable suspension shook up the Illini’s rotation, but they still managed a 71-47 victory.
What it means
Turns out Illinois is better off with Kofi Cockburn, Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier on the court. (Probably Austin Hutcherson, too, but the sample size with him is rather small). While individual players had some solid moments in Tuesday’s season opener, the overall team performance was messy and disjointed. And certainly not sustainable when it comes to the Illini’s goals.
What’s next
The Illini get one more game at State Farm Center — an 8 p.m. Friday tip against Arkansas State — before playing three games away from Champaign in the subsequent two weeks. The trio of injured guards are currently “day to day” for a potential return. Illinois can only hope they are healthy enough to play given how rough Tuesday’s win against Jackson State looked.
What was said
“I think as a team we approached this as any other game. There’s principles to the game — playing hard for 40 minutes and doing all the little things. We had guys down, so that was emphasized even more, and we did what we had to do.” — Illinois forward Jacob Grandison on playing down four key players and getting the win