What happened
No turkey hangover for Illinois. The Illini took their first double-digit lead at the midway point of the first half after a Jayden Epps three-pointer and saw that advantage shrink to single digits just once more in blowing out newly-Division I Lindenwood on Friday night at State Farm Center. A fairly well-attended State Farm Center at that.
What it means
About as much as wins against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth did earlier in the season. As in, not all that much. The Illini were favored by 33 points against Lindenwood and won by 33. Mission accomplished. There were a few positive signs — notably RJ Melendez and Skyy Clark offensively — but can it be duplicated against a legitimate opponent?
What’s next
The beginning of the second difficult stretch of games in the first month of the season. Sure, Syracuse lost at home to Colgate, but the Orange will kick off a stretch of four consecutive power conference opponents in Tuesday’s Big Ten/ACC Challenge. A needed test before the Illini play at Maryland to start Big Ten play and then meet Texas in New York City.
What was said
“It’s been really good getting to know how every single person on the team plays and know where to find them on the court. It’s pretty interesting. Knowing now every single player can go at the rim and just get a bucket is good, but us moving the ball really well gets everybody involved. I like that nobody’s selfish.” — Illinois guard RJ Melendez