What happened
Three goals in the season opener against a solid team is a positive sign for Illinois. Scoring has been at a premium the last several seasons. Three goals — by three different players no less — as the Illini rotated through different pairings up front portends better things for this fall. Giving up a pair, including one in the 86th minute that kept Loyola Chicago in the match, created room for improvement.
What it means
Scoring wasn’t the only thing at a premium last fall. So were wins. Illinois is coming off a 7-7-4 record in 2022, and while Big Ten play was more of a struggle, starting the season with a win creates some positive momentum. Thursday’s result is already an improvement from last year’s match against the Ramblers, which ended in a 1-1 tie. Maintaining that momentum will be the challenge.
What’s next
An extended road trip that will further test this team. Illinois won’t be back at Demirjian Park until its Sept. 10 Senior Day match against Pepperdine. (The move was made to put Senior Day earlier in the season a couple years ago). In the interim, the Illini will make trips to play at Xavier, Dayton, Louisville, Kentucky and Missouri. The Musketeers are up first with a 6 p.m. first kick on Aug. 24 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
What was said
“Both Izzy (Lee) and Julia Cili have been really good in training. They both have trained exceptionally well. Going into (Thursday) it was really to split the halves and give them both a chance to get some game experience and to see what their game-like decisions were like. I’d say it’s still a pretty tight race.” — Illinois coach Janet Rayfield on playing two goalkeepers in the win against Loyola Chicago