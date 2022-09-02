A quick read on the Illini's 23-20 last-second loss to Indiana on Friday night:
1. A disappointing finish
Illini Nation's soul collectively poured out as Indiana drove 75 yards down the field and capped a go-ahead drive with a short rushing touchdown with 23 seconds remaining. Ryan Walters' defense held up for nearly 60 minutes but couldn't overcome the offense's shortcomings.
HOT OFF THE PRESS:#Illini take a punch to the gut pic.twitter.com/qucJplpxaO— The News-Gazette (@news_gazette) September 3, 2022
2. Dropped Passes
Too many of Tommy DeVito's 14 incompletions came from dropped passes. Regardless of whether Brian Hightower caught a touchdown or not — the officials ruled the latter — an undisciplined showing from the offense is to blame for putting the defense in a tough spot late.
3. They keep chasing Brown
Illinois received another solid performance from senior running back Chase Brown, who rushed for 199 yards. DeVito was solid with 203 yards, two touchdowns and an interception, but Illini fans (and Barry Lunney Jr.) should know beyond a doubt that the run game is where the team will earn its stripes.
4. Hope is fleeting
The Illini could have gone to bed as the only team in the country with two wins. They could have looked forward to winnable games versus Virginia and Chattanooga at Memorial Stadium. Instead, it is worth wondering which Illini team will show up as they attempt to claw beyond even par.
5. Need more sacks
Kendall Smith and Tahveon Nicholson forced turnovers on defense — a positive — but Jer'Zhan Newton was the only defender to register a sack. Penetrating the backfield was a struggle for Illinois against Wyoming, and the team didn't improve upon it against the Hooisers.