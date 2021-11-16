What happened
Marquette certainly created some havoc Monday night at Fiserv Forum. Shaka Smart is back to his old tricks, with a pressure defense meant to cause complete and total disruption. Which is exactly what No. 10 Illinois experienced in turning the ball over 26 times during a disappointing loss. You don’t have to be good at math to know some of those lost possessions could have come in handy in a one-point game.
What it means
Illinois has the potential to be among the best teams in the country this season. Talent is evident on the roster (with more coming soon), and for all the occasional offensive warts, the defense can lock down its opponents at times. But operating at partial effectiveness doesn’t provide a pathway to competing for a Big Ten championship. The loss to Marquette might be exactly the kind of grind to expect.
What’s next
Several days to practice, and then the Nov. 22 opener of the Hall of Fame Classic against Cincinnati in Kansas City, Mo. With Kofi Cockburn returning to the lineup. Cockburn’s three-game suspension is now complete, and Illinois gets its preseason All-American back. Any time you can add a legitimate national player of the year candidate into the rotation, it’s a good thing. Cockburn should stabilize the Illini.
What was said
“You’re not going to come win a basketball game on the road against a good basketball team turning the ball over 26 times, and not really getting even a good look the last five minutes because we didn’t execute. We turned the ball over four times in that sequence. Really alarming the number of turnovers and the lack of ball movement.”
— Illinois coach Brad Underwood
Grades are in
Player of the game
Marquette forward Kur Kuath
Did Darryl Morsell score more for the Golden Eagles? Sure he did, leading Marquette with 21 points. But no one affected Monday night’s game more than Kuath — particularly on the defensive end. The Oklahoma transfer finished with seven points and five rebounds, but it was his five blocks and two steals that were the difference maker.
Backcourt
Illinois: D+
Marquette: B-
Trent Frazier made six of the 10 three-pointers he attempted and scored a game-high 23 points. He was the lone stabilizing force for the Illini on a night when so much was out of whack because of Marquette’s pressure defense. But the worst performance of Andre Curbelo’s still-young college career sank Illinois.
Frontcourt
Illinois: C-
Marquette: B-
Another rebounding battle win for the Illini. Except this one came in a loss. It didn’t matter that Illinois had a 50-30 edge on the boards and rebounded 19 of its 41 misses when there were deficiencies elsewhere. Coleman Hawkins was a mixed bag after his exceptionally strong start to the year with 13 points and eight rebounds, but five turnovers to go with it.
Bench
Illinois: C-
Marquette: C-
Neither team got much out of its reserves Monday night. The one clear positive for the Illini was Da’Monte Williams and his collection of hustle plays — particularly on the glass — but that was about it.
Overall
Illinois: D+
Marquette: B-
The upside of losing the day the Illini broke into the top 10 of the Associated Press Top 25? The number of things they didn’t do well — hang on to the ball, run effective offense, shoot better than 40 percent from the field — all came in just a one-point loss. The margin, of course, doesn’t matter in the long run. This is an Illinois team with high expectations. High expectations the Illini certainly didn’t meet.