What happened
A game Illinois had managed to avoid the previous six times out. If there was a mistake to make Saturday against Michigan State, the Illini made it. Penalties. Poor execution. Turnovers. It was the disaster trifecta for No. 14 Illinois (7-2, 4-2 Big Ten) in a 23-15 victory for the Spartans. A collection of mistakes and miscues designed to end a six-game winning streak.
What it means
Was Saturday’s loss to Michigan State a disappointment for Illinois? You bet. Was it the end of the world? Not even close. The Illini still have attainable goals ahead of them. Like winning a division title for the first time in program history. What losing to the Spartans did, however, was illustrate how on point Illinois has to be to avoid a repeat moving forward.
What’s next
A rather pivotal home game against Purdue (5-4, 3-3 Big Ten). The Boilermakers’ home loss to Iowa on Saturday gave Illinois a buffer to absorb its own loss to Michigan State. But the Big Ten West can still be decided next weekend in Champaign. Slowing down a potentially potent Purdue passing game will be key.
What was said
“We did nothing that was characteristic of things that have made us win in the past. Obviously, give credit to Michigan State. They did enough to win the game. Some of the things we did — especially in that first half — it just didn’t seem like we could ever get in the moment to win it.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema after Saturday’s loss