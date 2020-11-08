What happened
The bottom of the Big Ten West now belongs almost exclusively to Illinois. Iowa got its first win of the season, throttling Michigan State in Iowa City. Then Minnesota did whatever it wanted to offensively in picking up its first victory.
What it means
Yes, Illinois was missing multiple players on both sides of the ball. Even more starters, in fact, against Minnesota than the week prior. The Gophers weren’t exactly at full strength either. The Illini’s glaring weaknesses were just emphasized a bit more.
What’s next
Illinois hits the road next week to face a Rutgers team that had its hands full on Saturday night with Ohio State. Looking for a silver lining? Lovie Smith is 3-1 against the Scarlet Knights. But just 5-30 against the rest of the Big Ten.
What was said
“Terrible performance. When you play like that, you can’t wait to get to the next game for sure. I know we’ve said that a few times. Last week we lost, but we didn’t lose like this.” — Illinois coach Lovie Smith
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).