What happened
Another statement game from Coleman Hawkins. Another solid performance from Jacob Grandison. Another win in the first week of the season for No. 11 Illinois with a 92-53 victory against Arkansas State at a near capacity State Farm Center. Hawkins’ emergence and Grandison elevating his game to another level bodes well for the Illini in 2021-22.
What it means
Being closer to full strength made a difference for Illinois on Friday night. Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier available to run the offense meant, well, there was some offense to run. The Illini handled their business against Arkansas State, save for a brief stretch in the first half, and got one game closer to adding back one of the best players in the country.
What’s next
But first, one more game without Kofi Cockburn. Illinois’ preseason All-American center has one more game to go on his three-game suspension and will serve it with the Illini in Milwaukee for a Gavitt Tipoff Games showdown with Marquette on Monday night. It’s the first of five nonconference games against high-major opponents for Illinois this season.
What was said
“Point of emphasis is defense. It’s going to be defense, defense, defense. That’s going to be everything coach is going to be talking about. We know we’re going to be a man down. ... We’re going to be ready to go. I don’t think there’s much to do but defense, defense, defense, defense. That will get us pretty far.” — Illinois guard Andre Curbelo on key to facing Marquette next