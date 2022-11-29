What happened
It wasn’t “death by the three” but No. 16 Illinois at least flirted with that early against Syracuse in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Launching threes was certainly one way to attack the Orange’s 2-3 zone. Just maybe not the most effective approach. Enough ultimately fell to secure the win, but shutting down Syracuse — just 44 points on 28 percent shooting — was the bigger factor.
What it means
Illinois can at least say it has a “Shoot enough bricks to build another extension to Ubben but still win” game in its bag. Finding a way through a season-low 28 percent three-point shooting night is informative. Mostly because the Illini played at such a high level in other areas. The defense was elite, and when shots were made they almost all came off an assist.
What’s next
The start of Big Ten play. Not just that, but a road game at No. 22 Maryland (7-0), which picked up its own Big Ten/ACC Challenge victory Tuesday against a floundering Louisville. In a typical season, a road win against the Cardinals would have been a résumé booster for the Terrapins. This year? It’s a Quad IV win. Friday against Illinois will be that coveted Quad I game.
What was said
“You still have to bring intensity. You can’t let those shots affect your game play. You’ve to to go out and play hard. If you’re not making shots and not playing hard, then you’re letting your team down.” — Illinois forward Coleman Hawkins about what’s necessary on a night when shots aren’t falling