What happened
Playing a pair of ranked teams in Las Vegas was going to be a learning experience for Illinois coach Brad Underwood’s mostly young team. Friday’s comeback win against UCLA showed how the Illini could handle a little adversity and thrive. Sunday’s loss to Virginia was the reverse. Illinois faltered down the stretch, struggling to execute at either end of the court.
What it means
This is an entirely new Illinois team. Almost completely when it comes to personnel and 100 percent when it comes to defining roles within the team structure. Turns out it will take more than the first two weeks of the season to have it all come together. So there were lessons to be learned as a more experienced Virginia team showed how its done down the stretch.
What’s next
A few days to decompress and put Sunday’s loss in the rear view. Illinois won’t be back in action until an 8 p.m. Black Friday matchup with Lindenwood — new to the Division I ranks this season — at State Farm Center. It’s a brief reprieve in what’s the most difficult stretch of the first month of the season with games against Syracuse, Maryland and Texas all to follow.
What was said
“Sometimes the game comes down to you’ve got to go make some plays. You try to run good stuff and get looks, but can you make some plays defensively and offensively while still staying in the structure of your system? Our guys did that.” — Virginia coach Tony Bennett after his team took control in the final 4 minutes