What happened
Nebraska might have had one of the more explosive offenses Illinois has faced this season. That didn’t stop the Illini from taking advantage of the mistake-prone Cornhuskers who struggled with two first half Casey Thompson interceptions. Actually scoring touchdowns in red zone opportunities was an important change of pace for Illinois. too.
What it means
Check another box on the path to a Big Ten West title and a trip to Indianapolis for the conference championship game. There’s still work to do, of course, but a pair of home games the next two weeks could mean locking up the program’s first division title since the Big Ten went that direction in 2011.
What’s next
The first of those home games against an underachieving Michigan State team in what could be in front of a sellout home crowd. Word last week was Memorial Stadium (the one in Champaign) was getting close to that magic number of tickets sold. If an active six-game winning streak doesn’t do it, what will?
What was said
“One thing I’ll say is these guys take everything in that we talk about. I talked all week about, ‘Hey, you’ve got to buckle up butter cup. This is going to be a tough game.’ I’ve been over here and understand how hard it is to win here. … I just think our guys prepared all week.” — Illinois coach Bret Bielema