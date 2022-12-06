What happened
Regulation was only enough time for Illinois to squash what seemed like a cavalcade of missteps Tuesday night against Texas and force the Longhorns into an extra 5 minutes at Madison Square Garden. The comeback played out in full in overtime. Terrence Shannon Jr. got on track at the best time possible, and the Illini finished off the monumental upset.
What it means
This Illinois team clearly has a lot of “figure it out” and “find a way” in its basketball DNA. Tuesday night’s game was one the Illini didn’t have any business winning after some its mistakes in the first 40 minutes. But they found a way. Other players stepped up with Shannon struggling in regulation, and Illinois made a major statement nationally knocking off Texas.
What’s next
One more Big Ten game before the end of the year. Illinois (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten) will host Penn State (6-2, 0-0) at 11 a.m. Saturday at State Farm Center. It’s a two conference game week for the Nittany Lions and do-everything guard Jalen Pickett, who is averaging 16.1 points, 7.6 assists and 6.6 rebounds. Up first? A Wednesday home game against Michigan State.
What was said
"I've said this many times. We've got winners. They're all state champions. (Matthew Mayer and Dain Dainja) are national champions. (Terrence Shannon Jr.) was an Elite Eight guy. All of those high school kids have won. We try not to ever recruit anybody who has not come from a winning program." — Illinois coach Brad Underwood after his team's come-from-behind victory against Texas