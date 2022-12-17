What happened
Nearly an unmitigated disaster. Alabama A&M’s 16-0 run in the second half had Saturday afternoon’s game trending into an even worse home loss for Illinois than last week’s to Penn State. But the Illini fought off the upset mostly behind Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins and avoided what would have been the program’s first ever loss to a SWAC team.
What it means
How Illinois played in the final 10 minutes against Alabama A&M? That’s the team that holds wins against UCLA and Texas this season. What happened the other 30 minutes was a warning sign. Alabama A&M couldn’t do what Penn State did and finish off the upset. Missouri probably could have. The same is true for the rest of the Big Ten. Best to be avoided then.
What’s next
Braggin’ Rights against a Missouri team that won on a buzzer beater Saturday against UCF. Certainly a better showing for the Tigers than getting run off the court a week prior at home against Kansas. Illinois is the current trophy holder — remember Kofi Cockburn’s “Isn’t she beautiful?” line? — but first-year Missouri coach Dennis Gates and his rebuilt team are 10-1.
What was said
“We’ve got to continue to grow this basketball team and connect the dots. We’ve beaten one of the best basketball teams in the country in UCLA and had a chance to win against Virginia, who I think is very good. Yet, you’ve got to find that next step. We’ve got to continue to find areas to grow in. I thought defensively did that, and now we’ve got to clean some things up offensively.” — Brad Underwood.