What happened
Here's how quickly this one got away from Monmouth. King Rice used his first timeout just 52 seconds into Monday night’s game. The Hawks were already down eight points, and it didn’t really get better. Illinois pushed its lead to 30 points by halftime and was never really challenged with Terrence Shannon Jr. and Jayden Epps just overwhelming Monmouth.
What it means
Other than seeing shots go in at a better rate than the two games last week? Pretty much nothing. Illinois overwhelmed Monmouth as expected. It was the same thing the Hawks experienced last week at Seton Hall and Virginia. It’s tough to say that the No. 19 Illini’s first three games of the season did all that much to prepare them for No. 8 UCLA on Friday.
What’s next
The Bruins in Las Vegas. Then either Baylor or Virginia. All three are ranked in the Associated Press Top 25. The first real challenge of the 2022-23 season is coming — and soon. What Illinois was able to do against Eastern Illinois, Kansas City and Monmouth? It won’t be nearly as easy against UCLA and whoever is looming Sunday.
What was said
“We call it having energy, and the ball had a lot of energy (Monday night). It popped. It moved. That’s fun. It’s what this team is capable of doing. We’ve just got to play the right way and play together. Any time you’ve got over 20 (assists), I’ll take that any night. Now w’eve got to go back and work on the defensive side.” — Illinois coach Brad Underwood