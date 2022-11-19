What happened
Illinois wasn’t afraid to introduce UCLA to the physicality of the Big Ten a couple years early. The Illini turned up the heat in the second half with its full court pressure, became the tougher, more physical, team and used that to erase a 15-point deficit early in the second half and put together a 79-70 victory behind Terrence Shannon Jr. and his game-high 29 points.
What it means
Some preseason hype for Illinois was a bit muted. Others more positive. The discrepancy? There was still a lot to learn about this mostly new team. The first three games of the season didn’t provide that opportunity — there was no real adversity in blowout wins — but Friday’s second half comeback and Shannon’s dominance gave a glimpse of a tough, impressive team.
What's next
The best thing about the Continental Tire Main Event? It’s more NCAA tournament than conference tournament when it comes to scheduling. No quick turnaround for Illinois after playing the nightcap Friday. It’s a day to recover — at least a little — and prepare for Virginia in Sunday afternoon’s title game. Actual championship belt on the line and everything.
What was said
“I was in the zone the whole game. It was actually a media timeout. Matt (Mayer) came to me and was saying I need to get aggressive. That's what I did. Sencire (Harris) set the tone on the defensive side, that gave me an energy boost and that’s when we got on a run.” — Shannon after he helped the Illini knock off a top UCLA team